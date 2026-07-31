My last few articles have highlighted Andy Burnham’s obsession with Zionists and censorship zealots. Unfortunately, like all obsessions, he just can’t enough. He has just recently added more to his entourage.

Baroness Ruth Anderson has been made Northern Ireland Minister. She was an ex-director of the extreme, pro-censorship organisation Hope not Hate*. She was Parliamentary Chair of the Zionist Jewish Labour Movement. She was also director of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) who promote the interests of Israel. ‘We Believe in Israel’ is BICOMs pro-Israeli lobbying group in the U.K. It was an Israeli spy working for this group that was instrumental in getting Palestine Action banned.

She has also worked for the Board of Deputies of British Jews and was also employed by the Community Security Trust, which is a charity whose mission is “to provide safety, security, and advice to the Jewish community in the UK” but, in reality, is an organisation set up to promote fake statistics about antisemitic incidents. Ironically, it was the Community Security Trust that completely debunked Anderson’s ridiculous claim that in the space of two months she personally received 25,000 abusive messages when they published a report that said for the entire year there was only 9800 instances of abuse of all Jews in the U.K. She also falsely accused a labour activist of using “traditional antisemitic slurs” to attack her. The activist was Marc Wadsworth, a journalist and black rights campaigner. Despite the fact that Anderson (known as Smeeth at the time) was proven to have lied, as there was video evidence of her deceit, Wadsworth was expelled from the Labour party. Wadsworth has referred to her as a “pro-Israeli government zealot”.

Ruth Anderson, the ‘pro-Israeli government zealot’ and foreign intelligence asset, who lied to get one of her colleagues expelled from the Labour Party. (image-Wikipedia)

A Zionist lying and making false claims about antisemitism, who would have thought it? Not only is Anderson a liar but she is also a protected intelligence asset according to a confidential communication from the US government. Does that mean she works for the USA government or, considering her ties to Israel, does she work for the country that controls the USA?

Anderson also supported a bill that prevented councils from taking into account human rights issues when making procurement or investment decisions and due to a special clause permanently prohibits any local authority from ever taking into account Israel’s Human Rights abuses even if the investment or procurement relates to the illegal settler colonies.

She visited Israel after the October 7th attack after which she wrote a propaganda piece for the Labour Friends of Israel, concerned only for the hostages taken by Hamas but conveniently forgetting the 75 years of torture, rape, murder and land theft that led to it, the thousands of Palestinians rotting in Israeli jails, and the fact that a lot of the Israeli’s killed on October 7th were murdered by their own IDF under the Hannibal Directive.

In 2024, during the ongoing genocide, she visited Israel again meeting with the war criminal president Herzog and the former IDF deputy chief of staff. She has never visited Gaza.

*One of Hope not Hate’s spokesmen, Liron Velleman, when addressing a parliamentary committee on the Online Safety Bill and just to highlight their total commitment to censorship, said they had spent a decade trying to de-platform harmful actors and were very concerned with conspiracy theorists .As the Online Safety bill was proposed to allegedly protect children it is ironic that Velleman was subsequently arrested for being a paedophile.

Mike Katz was made government whip in the House of Lords. He is the chairman of the Zionist Jewish Labour Movement. Two of the values of the group are ‘To apply Jewish ethical principles to create a society based on social justices and a sustainable environment,’ and ‘to promote the centrality of Israel in Jewish life and its development on the basis of freedom, social justice and equality for all its citizens.’ So, we have Jews within the British government saying that Israel must be their first priority, not the United Kingdom and that they want to promote Jewish principles over British ones. That sounds like treason and is equivalent to the claim that is made about Muslims wanting Shariah law to take precedent over British law.

The Jewish Labour Movement is officially affiliated with the World Jewish Congress. One of the main aims of the WJC is to support Israel at all costs and to blame Iran for being the funders of global terrorism, which may be one reason why our ‘British’ government supports genocide carried out by Israel but condemns Iran, who are the victims of an illegal war by the US and Israel and supported by the U.K. The WJC also supports the implementation of International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism which would make it illegal to criticise Israel, deny or question any aspect of the holocaust or claim that the jews have an undue influence in the media or government or to claim Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations.

Mike Katz, who wants to replace British principles with Jewish ones and whose main concern is antisemitism, not the needs of the British public. (Image-Wikipedia.)

In other words, telling the truth would be made illegal. This post would be illegal.

Katz once said – “no objective viewer can doubt that Labour is institutionally racist against Jews”, thus promoting the false antisemitism claims that forced Jeremy Corbyn out of the party.

When being made a peer, he said -“Of course, I’m in the Lords to speak up about the dangers of rising antisemitism, and how to go about tackling it, but I’ll also be pushing this government’s policies around transport, housing, and the vital need for this country to achieve infrastructure growth”

So, as usual, the obsession with antisemitism comes above his duty to the rest of the U.K.’s non-Jewish citizens.

In a move reminiscent of the fake claims of antisemitism that brought down Corbyn, Katz made statements of antisemitism being rife in the Green Party to try to destabilise them despite the fact that their leader, Zak Polanski, is actually Jewish. He is, however, the ‘wrong kind of Jew’ as he is against Israel’s genocide.

Jonathan Reynolds is Burnham’s new business secretary, he was vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel. He voted for the proscription of Palestine Action and refused to vote for a ban on arms sales to Israel during the genocide and refused to vote to enforce sanctions on Israel. He was also paid by The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to visit Israel.

During the genocide, Reynolds was only interested in negotiating a trade deal with Israel. The negotiator on the Israeli side was Nir Barkat who doesn’t believe there are any innocent people in Gaza was, at one point, concerned that Israel wasn’t dropping enough bombs on Gaza, and was against giving Gazan civilians humanitarian aid.

Reynolds supported the export of aircraft parts that end up in Israeli fighter jets responsible for the mass slaughter in Gaza. In May 2025, Under Reynold’s watch, and despite their being a partial arms embargo, 8,630 separate munitions were shipped to Israel. All were in in the category ‘Bombs, Grenades, Torpedoes, Mines, Missiles And Similar Munitions Of War And Parts Thereof’. Apparently, this was o.k. because Israel promised not to use these particular items to murder Gazans.

Jonathan Reynolds who approves selling aircraft parts to Israel to aid their genocide.(Image-Wikipedia.)

Baroness Gillian Merron, former Chief Executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, retains her job as Health Minster in the House of Lords. She is also Vice-President of the Jewish Leadership Council whose aims is to promote the interests of Jews in Britain. The council incorporates many Jewish organisations, charities, and Zionist and advocacy groups including BICOM, the Board of Deputies and the Community Security Trust. Jewish Care, a health charity, is also a member of JLC. It is supposed to be apolitical but at the end of their annual dinners they toast the president of Israel, showing their allegiance to a foreign state, this despite the fact that numerous British Prime Ministers have addressed their annual dinners, including Andy Burnham.

Another member is the United Jewish Israel Appeal, a charity that provides formal and informal educational programmes that aim to enhance young British Jews‘ sense of Jewish identity and their connection with Israel by organising propaganda trips to the country. Theresa May, when she was Prime Minster once attended one of their dinners. Strange how all our politicians keep appearing at events that promote Israel.

The United Synagogue is another charity that is a member of the JLC. One of the synagogues it represents is the Edgewater synagogue in London who, last month, hosted the Great Israeli Real Estate Event, where properties in Israel are sold off to foreign buyers. However, it also included properties built on stolen Palestinian land in the Illegal West bank settlements. So, we have a Baroness in the British House of Lords overseeing an organisation whose members are breaking international law on British land.

Gillian Merron, Vice-President of an organisation whose members sell homes illegally built on stolen Palestinian land by Israelis (Image-Wikipedia).

Merron also promoted the lie concerning Israeli women being raped on October 7th which has since been debunked even by the Israeli press.

Nathan Yeowell has been made a special advisor by Burnham. Yeowell is director of Labour First. Labour First are another faction within the Labour Party that want to adopt the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism which will basically ban any criticism of Israel or the Zionist Lobby’s influence on government.

In 2019 he made a ludicrous speech at an event by the Jewish labour Movement making wildly exaggerated claims about the fear Jews in England faced everyday due to antisemitism. He talked about his friend Anne who after seeing a Jew in Brixton wearing a yarmulke suddenly feared for his safety for no reason whatsoever and despite the fact that thousands of Jews wear one every day. This is the hyperbolic nonsense he said in his speech –

“For the first time in her life, and after more than fifty years living in London, Anne, a secular, American Jewish woman has begun to share the almost visceral sense of fear and dread, that led her grandparents to leave Russia and Lithuania for the United States in the early 20th Century.”

Yeowell went on to claim that the alleged antisemitic attacks within the Labour Party were – “attacks that increasingly bare comparison to Soviet-era antisemitism.”

Nathan Yeowell who wants to ban all criticism of Jews and Israel (Image-Herald.Wales)

Luke Akehurst was co-director of Labour First with Nathan Yeowell and, although not picked for a ministerial job by Burnham, will be sitting on Labour’s National Executive Committee alongside him.

Akehurst refers to himself as a non-Jewish Zionist and is director of We Believe in Israel, the organisation that was the hidden hand behind the ban on Palestine Action. On getting that job he said –

“It was almost my dream job to run a pro-Israel campaigning organisation.”

Note, his dream was to promote Israel not represent his constituents or the British people.

He was also proud of the fact that when he worked for Hackney council, they used a waste disposal company who had links to Israel and when protestors tried to make their views known, the council refused to even accept a statement from them into the council chamber. So, a great lover of democracy too.

Akehurst has referred to Israel’s genocide as proportionate and said that the recent petition to investigate Israeli influence in government was deplorable and antisemitic. I fact, he thinks everything is antisemitic, even using the now meaningless word to describe the UN. In one sickening statement he even accused Palestinians injured by the IDF as crisis actors.

An Israeli spy has called him a great friend and ‘one of the best on the inside’ of the Labour party.

Luke Akehurst, a good friend of an Israeli spy, thinks genocide is proportionate and dismisses the Gazans injured by the IDF as crisis actors. (Image-Wikipedia)

Akehurst was elected to his North Durham seat, even though he has no ties to that constituency, because North Durham Labour members were excluded from the process. Akehurst as a member of Labours NEC, would have been part of the vetting process!

Bridget Phillipson has been appointed as chair of the Labour party by Burnham. She is a Labour Friend of Israel. As Education Secretary she pushed the ‘rise in antisemitism’ trope and handed out 7 million pounds to tackle alleged antisemitism in schools, colleges and universities and forced the implementation of courses in colleges and universities to train teachers about antisemitism.

She voted to proscribe Palestine Action, refused to vote for a ceasefire, sanctions or an arms embargo on Israel during the genocide.

Phillipson has been directly funded by pro-Israeli millionaire Stuart Roden. Roden is chairman of Israeli venture capital firm Hertz Ventures. The company has numerous ex IDF and Israeli special forces on its payroll. Roden also funds I-gnite, a Zionist educational organisation that promulgates pro-Israeli propaganda to students and teachers and has claimed hospitals, mosques and schools are legitimate targets in Gaza as, they claim, Hamas hide in them or store weapons in them.

Bridgit Phillipson who has received funding from a millionaire whose organisation supports the bombing of schools and hospitals. (Image-Wikipedia)

In an act of projection for which Zionists are infamous, Roden once shouted at pro-Palestinian protestors that they kill children.

So, we have a high-ranking member of the current governing party being funded by someone that thinks blowing up patients and murdering school children is acceptable.

Dan Tomlinson has been made a Minster for Growth by Andy Burnham. Tomlinson previously worked for the Rowntree Foundation that has funded Hope not Hate and Labour First. They also issue grants to organisations that want to censor information they don’t like on social media.

Tomlinson has been paid by Labour Friends of Israel to go to the apartheid state and complained to the Labour leadership after their partial arms embargo to Israel. When he got a chance to ask his first question at parliamentary question time in July 24, his first concern was not about the citizens of Britain but Israeli hostages in Gaza. Obviously, he wasn’t the least concerned about the ongoing genocide by Israel.

In a speech in November 2024, he was saying how important remembering the horrors of the holocaust were and how we mustn’t let it fade from our memories whilst at the same time completely ignoring the holocaust in Gaza that was happening as he spoke those very words. He said he hoped every school child could hear the recording of a holocaust survivor whilst his government tries to ban anyone that tries to mention the current holocaust. He supported the ban on Palestine Action.

Dan Tomlinson, who wants everyone to remember one holocaust whilst totally ignoring the current one. (Image-Wikipedia.)

He has also received funding from Trevor Chinn the pro - Israeli businessman who was awarded the Israeli medal of honour by the war criminal, Israeli’s president Isaac Herzog, for his ‘dedication and love’ for Israel.

Alex-Davies Jones is the new Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls. Obviously, she doesn’t care about violence against women and girls in Gaza, though, as she is a Labour Friend of Israel and has done the usual propaganda trip to the country.

She had two Protestors arrested who were later convicted for harassment for simply shouting at her that she was as supporter of genocide. Apparently, she felt “scared, intimidated and threatened”, and she, and her team, had to hide in a university building. The two protestors had their homes raided and were restricted from talking about it on social media. The convictions were subsequently overturned as they were only exercising their freedom of speech, clearly an anathema to many in the Labour government.

Alex-Davies Jones who likes to get people arrested for exercising their right of free speech. (Image-Wikipdia.)

After Starmer ordered air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen for daring to support Iran, Alex-Davies made a statement condemning pro Houthi chants allegedly made by protestors in England saying –

“The Houthis are an antisemitic terrorist group that have caused havoc in Yemen over the past decade, starting a civil war that has killed more than 350,000 people.”

Obviously, she failed to mention that the vast majority of deaths in Yemen have been caused by Saudi Arabia using British arms with the support of the USA and various gulf states that are Israeli proxies. The Saudis, much like their Israeli friends, deliberately bombed hospitals, homes, markets, schools, and mosques.

Jo White was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship by Andy Burnham. She was the vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel and has received funding from Trevor Chinn and Stuart Roden.

White was at the centre of controversy when she was a member of the Home Affairs Committee that organised a meeting with regards to the banning of Maccabi Tel Aviv football supports from attending a match against Aston Villa. She failed to declare that her husband, Lord Mann, the government’s advisor on antisemitism, was one of the witnesses speaking against the ban that was invited to appear before the committee. White refused to ask him any questions at all. The parliament’s standards commissioner ruled that White had breached Westminster rules on transparency. Mann has received donations for Israeli-lobby groups and has visited Israel on a trip funded by the Israeli government.

Jo White, breeched Westminster transparency rules for concealing the fact that one of the witnesses who faced her committee, and who was against the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban, was her Zionist husband. (Image-Wikipedia)

Another committee member, Peter Prinsley had previously been paid by Labour Friends of Israel of which is vice-chair but failed to declare it. A further three committee members have links to Israel.

The Maccabi fans have links to the Israeli army and are notorious for their violence and attack and intimidate locals and Muslims in every country they visit. One of their matches was even banned in Israel due to their violence.

The minute the ban was announced there was an outcry from all the media and Israel -supporting politicians that it was antisemitic with the West Midlands police chief constable Craig Guildford being accused of antisemitism. He eventually was forced to resign over the media frenzy.

This underlines the power the Israeli lobby has and proves that the Zionists at the heart of the UK government support football thugs over their own police force. They put hate-filled foreign football yobs above the safety of their own British people. This is why Zionists should be nowhere near the levers of power.

Christian Wakeford is Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury. He was vice-Chair of Labour friends of Israel. Naturally, he is pro-censorship, calling for a Roger Watters concert in Manchester to be banned because he allegedly used antisemitic imagery in his show. The truth was that it was an anti-war show, which, of course, would be vehemently opposed by all Zionists. Like all Zionists, although they endorse banning anything remotely critical of Israel they are more than happy for hate-filled extremist Zionist views to be aired as evidenced by Wakeford’s attendance at a pro-Israel rally in 2021, attended by the racist, Israeli shill Tommy Robinson and where attendees were heard to shout ‘may your villages burn’ with reference to Gaza. The main speaker at the event was the extremist Israeli ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, who has supported illegal West Bank settler colonies, Israeli expansionism and the destruction of Palestinian villages and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Christian Wakeford who wants to ban anti-war concerts but attends a rally where the main speaker supports the destruction of Palestinian villages and the the al-Aqsa Mosque(image-Wikipedia.)

So, we have a government minster attending a rally where the main speaker promotes war crimes and the breaking of international law.

Wakeford has been paid by the Israeli government to visit the country and has made a further trip during the ongoing genocide. he has refused to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza or sanctions or an arms embargo on Israel and voted to ban Palestine Action.

Altogether there are 59 Labour MPs and 40 Labour members of the House of Lords that are supporters of Labour friends of Israel.

We now have Zionists inside the British government whose allegiance is clearly to Zionism and Israel, who put Jewish interests above those of Non-Jewish British citizens, who support genocide, war crimes, the breaking of International law and who are prepared to endanger the lives of British Citizens to appease the pro-Israeli lobby. They concoct and exaggerate claims of antisemitism whilst wanting to censor all criticism of Israel and Zionism to spread hatred and division. We even have one who is an intelligence asset for a foreign power.

The Zionist infiltration of the United Kingdom government is an imminent threat to the state and the tattered remnants of democracy that remain.