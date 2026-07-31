Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

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Stephen McMurray's avatar
Stephen McMurray
2d

No matter who the actual authors of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion are, it describes exactly what is happening.

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
3dEdited

Good lord, the country is run from Tel Aviv. We in N Ireland have had bad Secretaries-like all of them-in the past, but this one seems a particularly venomous specimen. thank you for this excellent if profoundly depressing article.The word dystopian is no longer enough. I believe that we live in times when there is no longer any need to persuade the populace that their government serves them. The prince of darkness is in full control.

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