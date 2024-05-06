As the right-wing patriot movement in America vow to uphold the constitution at all costs, I thought it would be interesting to see how the right-wing media are reporting the shredding of the first amendment and the evisceration of the constitution after the brutal crackdown on peaceful campus protests by police and the subsequent law that basically bans any criticism of Israel.

Newsmax is considered to be ‘conservative’ or ‘right wing’ so I had a brief glimpse to see their stance on the ongoing situation with the students. It didn’t take long to ascertain that supporting the diabolical action of a fascist police force and right of Israel to commit genocide was far more important to them than a dusty old piece of paper from 1787.

What is immediately apparent after reading the articles published by these journalists* is how blatantly obvious and absurd their lies are. What is not so obvious is if they actually believe the drivel they print because they have been pummelled by Zionist propaganda by the Israeli lobby for so long the fantasy is now their reality or they simply spew out the pro-Israeli rhetoric for the money or to keep themselves in a job.

*(I use the term journalist here, not in the traditional sense of someone who researches a newsworthy story and checks their sources and facts to the best of their ability, but in the modern sense of someone who simply disgorges words onto paper at the behest of someone else for a pile of cash - what some people term a ‘presstitute’).

The fist article is titled, ‘Turning on Israel Means Rejecting Our Founding Fathers,’ by Mark L Cohen .

Straight away, Cohen suggests that the protestors are racist and says -

“Because unabashed racism undermines the civility and respect essential to America's foundation and the values of democratic nations.”

So, is Cohen ignorant because he is unaware that there are many Jews involved in the protest or being deliberately disingenuous. The real racists surely are people who believe one group of people, the Jews in this case, should be exempt from criticism. The real racists are the Israeli regime who frequently make outrageous and despicable statements with regards to Palestinians –

Nissim Vaturi, Deputy speaker in Knesset –“Wipe Gaza off the face of the Earth. Gaza must burn.”

Bezalel Smotrich, Finance Minister – “Is there a Palestinian history or culture? Nothing. There is no such thing as a Palestinian people,”

Gen Rafael Itan, former Israeli army Chief-of-Staff - “When we have settled the land, all the Arabs will be able to do about it will be to scurry around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle.”

Yoav Gallant, Defence Minister - “We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly”

Then, without any sense of irony Cohen criticises the influx of foreign money going to ‘American Institutions’ blaming the usual suspects, China and Russia, and the influence they may have.

“At the same time, it cannot be over emphasized that America became infiltrated with foreign money that it is now becoming apparent was used to exert influence over American institutions of learning. Approximately the $14 billion of foreign investments were made in American universities, notably from Russia, China and others.”

He completely fails to mention the very large pachyderm in the room with the star of David emblazoned on its back and the vast sums of money the enormous Israeli lobby has spent buying off American politicians. Conveniently, stating this fact will be illegal to mention under the ‘Antisemitism bill.’

Cohen then goes on to play the usual, worn-out Israeli victim card by saying -

“Israel, a country continually faced over decades with persistent accusations of colonialism, forgetting the movement was anti-colonial, and human rights abuses. There were more Security Counsel resolutions against Israel than against all of the most tyrannical and abusive regimes in the world combined,”

Mr Cohen fails to address the obvious question, why would this be? But then, why would he? In the blinkered view of the Israeli apologists, Israel is not capable of any wrongdoing whatsoever and to suggest otherwise is antisemitic (and prohibited under the new bill). His claim that Israel was anti-colonial though takes his fantastical ramblings to a whole new level of unreality.

According to the dictionary colonialism means

“The policy or practice of acquiring full or partial political control over another country, occupying it with settlers and exploiting it economically.”

So, what part of Colonialism is Mr Cohen deliberately incapable of understanding.

The Zionists took control over Palestine, expelled 700,000 Arabs, built illegal settlements, stole their land and property and have subjected them to false imprisonment, torture, death and persecution for over 70 years. In fact, you could simply remove the above definition from the dictionary and simply replace it with the world Israel and it would be a more precise description.

Then he blames the Palestinians for their plight because, one always has to remember, Israel is never capable of wrongdoing and can never be held responsible for anything.

“But with Israel becoming a strong nation and Palestinians a people that suffered and deprived statehood, the hostility took a political form in anti-Zionism, placing all responsibility for the plight of Palestinians on Israel.”

So apparently the ‘Palestinian deprived statehood’ just came about all by itself with no input from Israel at all.

But if you think Mr Cohens plunge into the depths of unreality could not go any deeper, think again. This what he comes up with next.

“Almost unanimously, high-ranking U.S. military experts consider that Israel has killed fewer civilians per death of combatants than in any war in recent history.”

It is hard to find words to even comment on this ludicrous statement. The only way to justify his warped thinking is that he is a true believer in the sick Zionist ideology which preaches that everyone in Gaza, even newly born babies, are legitimate targets because they are enemy combatants.

He then tries to bring the Christians on board –

“How can it be that in the West no one seems to care about the persecution of Christians throughout the Muslim world?”

Again, is he deliberately ignoring the fact that Christians are persecuted on a daily basis in Isarel, being spat at in the street and having their churches defiled.

He concludes his sycophantic eulogy to the genocidal regime with this –

“When Americans get caught up in the current of hatred against peoples and nations and turn their backs on America as an example of freedom and tolerance for the rest of humanity, they betray the nation itself, and also their fathers mothers and forefathers who built its greatness.”

I am not sure how much irony you can pour into one paragraph but this one is overflowing with it.

“When America gets caught up in hatred of other people and nations.” This is exactly what defines modern American regimes. Hating other countries – Syria, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq, China, Russia – is their reason d’etre. Who do they not hate? They hate everyone and anyone that disagrees with their colonialist ideology.

“Turn their backs on Americans”

The only people turning their back on Americans are Zionist hatemongers like Cohen and his media accomplices who have turned their back on the American students and have watched them be brutally assaulted by both the police and Zionists hate mobs at the behest of a foreign power.

“America as an example of freedom and tolerance.”

Yes, there is no better example of freedom and tolerance than rubber bullets and a baton to the back of the head.

Next up is an article by Micah Halpern entitled, “Target Actions of Haters, End Illegal Rallies.”

Right from the start, the title tells you everything you need to know about what is to follow. Peace protesters are ‘Haters’ and protests which are legal under the first amendment’s right to assemble, are illegal. So obviously Halpern is a student of Doublespeak.

Then the victim card is once again brazenly played. Talking of his Jewish friends, he says -

“Some are truly afraid because their children and grandchildren attend those colleges and universities. Some are upset because it reminds them of Germany in the 1930s. “

Well, firstly how many of his Jewish friends are actually over 90 and can remember the 30s and are they really saying that people calling for an end to genocide are actually wanting to commit genocide? Have they graduated from the Orwell Institute of Doublespeak as well?

Then we have this –

“Some are saddened because they view this rabid, almost unchallenged, hatred as illegal and anti-American.”

I don’t believe being viciously assaulted and shot at by police, beaten by a Zionist hate mob and condemned by every politician and media outlet qualifies for the definition of ‘unchallenged.’

Halpern’s ‘friend’ is right about the ‘anti-American’ bit though, but not in the way intended. Cleary using your first amendment rights to assemble and voice and opinion is now anti-American as the new ‘antisemitism’ law makes clear.

Juts like Cohen, Halpern comes off with the foreign money angle to deflect from the real threat from foreign finance, the Israeli lobbyists –

“That outside money and outside leadership are directing these rallies should be obvious even to the untrained eye.”

Like all good Zionists, Halpern has to implicate Iran as one of the funders behind the scenes in the hope that the USA, ever obedient to their masters in Israel, will do Israel’s wet work for them and bomb their nemesis.

The students are then accused of mass hysteria because no sane person would obviously ever object to genocide.

Halpern then says –

“Cities, states, and universities alike around the world must take steps to retake control and reestablish law and order. Everyone must feel safe.”

By this he obviously means establishing law and order by unlawfully beating the protestors and unlawfully arresting them for not actually committing a crime and by everyone feelings safe he means Jews and not Muslims who can be beaten all day long just for fun.

Josh Hammer is next up with his instalment in the Peaceful Protests are a Threat to Democracy so Shut Them Up By Any Means Necessary’ trilogy. His article is entitled, ‘Restore Order by Thwarting Campus Jihadists.’

Straight form the outset, Hammer resorts to told journalist* trick of claiming anyone that says anything they don’t agree is an extremist - in this case, a Jihadist, no less.

The victim card, by now so well-wrong because it has passed through so many Zionist apologists’ hands it is barley legible, is proudly displayed.

“Jews are so "afraid" at Columbia University that an Orthodox campus rabbi recently urged students to "return home as soon as possible."

Again, the fact that many Jews are not, in fact, cowering under their bed sheets but are standing behind anti-genocide placards is completely ignored.

According to Hammer ‘a pro-Jihadist (he just loves that word doesn’t he) mania’” has taken over and is a “faux-moral cause rotting the minds,” of the protestors.

Just like Halpern, he equates the act of peaceful protest to some sort of mental illness and again appears to believe that genocide is not a real cause to have any moral qualms over. Clearly, to Hammer, no normal, rational human being would be so concerned about the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent people that they would ever be bothered to go out of their way to protest about it, which just shows how morally bankrupt and completely lacking in empathy and human decency he is.

Just like Cohen, he claims Israel is anti-colonialist. Again, his ability to read a dictionary must be brought into question. He then says the students are morons who are unaware of international law that gives Israel the rightful ownership of the land.

No mention is made of that fact that international law says you can’t withhold food and water to a population or deliberately bomb civilians and hospitals. Maybe he didn’t read that part.

Just like Cohen he comes off with the ludicrous statement that ‘combatant-to-civilian death ratio in Gaza since the war began is historically low for modern urban warfare.’

Then, in case nobody noticed the victim card the first time, he waves it about again –

“At Columbia, a Jewish parent described her husband picking up their freshman daughter to remove her from the jihadist-infested campus grounds as akin to ‘refugees fleeing a war zone.’

The sick irony of this statement is breath-taking. How about trying to be a parent of student in a University in Gaza. Oh, that’s right, you couldn’t because the psychotic Israeli remine bombed them all, with most of the students and parents as well.

In Gaza, it is not ‘like’ fleeing a war zone it ‘is’ a war zone. What a sick and twisted statement to make but then Zionist ideology only appeals to the sick and twisted.

His unhinged tirade is even more on display when he claims that waving a Palestinian flag is akin to waving a swastika.

He then quotes from a Jewish religious text He is lucky, at least he can quote from his religious books. Quoting any passage from the Bible that mentions the Jews being responsible for Jesus’s death is now banned in -so-called ‘Christian’ America under the new ‘antisemitism bill.’

He then rounds up his hate-filled bilge by saying -

“But for now, order must be restored on campus by any means necessary.”

So, Hammer here is actually inciting violence either by the police or the Zionist thugs who are targeting the protestors. So, he condemns people who aren’t breaking the law and advocates for others to break the law. He wants to curtail freedom of speech for people asking for an end to genocide but is happy enough to use freedom of speech to instigate violence.

These people are clearly either idiots or delusional, but with their rabid pro-Israel ideology oozing from every pore and their hatred towards anyone that dares call Israel out, dripping from every word, they are also dangerous. The only people who don’t feel safe in America at the moment are people who are calling Israel out for genocide.