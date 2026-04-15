The direct-action protest group, Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK on 5th July 2025 after breaking into RAF Brize Norton and spraying paint on to two aircraft. The group claimed Brize Norton planes were used to provide air-to-air refuelling services to Israeli fighter jets bombing Gaza. They had previously broke into the headquarters of Elbit systems, an Israeli owned defence contractor and spray painted the offices. The UK government claimed the damage at Brize Norton amounted to 30 million pounds and yet, within a few weeks, the two planes that were supposedly extensively damaged were flying again.

The designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist group came after intense lobbying by Israeli pressure groups including the claim that Home Office ministers had influenced the police and prosecution services after meeting with Elbit representatives. Elbit also tried to pressurise the prosecutors into ordering a re-trial against the groups founders after charges were previously dropped.

A Community Impact Assessment also mentioned Lord Walney, the government’s former advisor on political violence who had been funded by Zionist arms dealers. The report’s authors were concerned proscribing Palestine Action might look like bias on the part of the government.

In fact there is evidence that an Israeli intelligence agent in the Israel pressure group ‘We Believe in Israel,’ was instrumental in the ban. The lobby group have even admitted to being given access to classified information from a British counter terrorism unit investigating Palestine Action. The Jewish Board of Deputies, who regularly liaise with the Israeli government, have also admitted talking to the Home Office about banning Palestine Action. Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary who eventually introduced the ban had previously received funding by Israel and is a Labour Friend of Israel.

Moreover, Priti Patel, a former Home Secretary under the conservative government had a meeting with the CEO of Elbit in 2022 where she assured them that the government were looking into taking tough action against Palestine Action members. Less than a month later the first conviction of a Palestine Action member occurred. In addition, in 2023, the Minister of Policing met with the CEO of Elbit in conjunction with an official from the Crown Prosecution Service just to highlight the influence Israel has over our justice system. It has also been discovered that Elbit systems spies on Palestine Action supporters and reports their actions to the UK police.

Despite the claim by the UK government that Palestine Action should be proscribed as a terrorist organisation because it posed a threat to national security the Government’s own Proscription Review Group said any ban on a direct-action protest group would be ‘unprecedented’. MI5 said the group’s actions would not constitute terrorism and the Foreign Office expressed doubts about banning the group. Even the UN, in a letter to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said proscribing Palestine Action was unjustified.

However, as Britain is now clearly under Israeli control, the ban went ahead. Immediately it was in place, the Zionist controlled media, with no evidence whatsoever, started absurdly claiming it could be funded by Iran. Obviously to demonise Iran for any future military action against them which, of course, has now happened with Trump and Israel’s illegal attack on the country and the numerous war crimes committed against the Iranian people.

Since the ban, thousands of British citizens have been arrested for simply carrying banners or wearing t shirts saying, ‘I support Palestine Action.’ However, in February 2026, the High Court ruled that the proscription was unlawful but still left the law in place until the government appeal against the ruling.

In the meantime, 6 activists who were acquitted on charges relating to the damage at Elbit are now to be retried, obviously at the behest of Israel. Incredibly, although the charges relate to criminal damage, if convicted, they will actually face being sentenced as terrorists even though that is not the official charge. What is worse still is that the jury were not going to be told this and the defendants are prohibited from saying why they took the action they did. They cannot legally say it was to impede the genocide in Gaza. The media were banned from reporting this and the only reason why we know this is due to MP Zarah Sultana using parliamentary privilege to say it in the House of Commons. Not being able to explain their actions prevents the defendants from using the necessity defence whereby in certain circumstances breaking the law to prevent a bigger crime, in this case genocide, can be taken into account.

In a further corruption of the justice system David Lammy, the Justice Minister and Sarah Sackman, Minister for Courts, are behind a bill to abolish jury trials on the pretence that it will help clear the backlog of cases awaiting trial. Lammy is a labour Friend of Israel and has received funding from Israeli lobby groups. Sackman was once the vice-chair of the pro-Israeli Jewish Labour Movement and has also received funding from Israeli lobby groups.

It is clear that the United Kingdom justice system is being systematically re-organised to be a tool of oppression by the Zionists whereby anyone remotely critical of Israel will be dragged into a court in front of Zionist judges without any recourse to a jury, where they will be prohibited from even being able to adequately put their case forward and will then be marched off to prison to serve the harshest sentences that can be handed out.

The UK government has been totally infiltrated and usurped by Zionists and is now no more than an overseas branch of the Knesset. It is now a complete Zionist fascist state where eventually no criticism of the genocidal psychopathic entity that is the Terrorist State of Israel will be tolerated.

To bring George Orwell’s famous quote up to date - “If you want a picture of the future of the United Kingdom, imagine a Zionist boot stamping on a human face—forever.”