Any MAGA supporters that still believe Trump and his administration are America First and will bring down the Deep State are delusional. The recent case of Tom Alexandrovich clearly shows the priorities of Trump’s government.

Alexandrovich was arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI as part of a paedophile ring sting operation, for grooming a fifteen-year-old girl. Usually, in these cases, federal charges would be brought by the US attorney for Nevada – the state’s top prosecutor - who, at present, is Sigal Chattah. In this case however, this didn’t happen and the accused was allowed to leave and return to his own country.

Why was this allowed? Well, when you find out that Alexandrovich is an IDF veteran and cyber spy working for Israel and Sigal Chattah is an Israeli born ultra-Zionist, it all becomes clear. She obviously couldn’t let one of her own go down for a sex crime against a child.

When he was arrested, Alexandrovich, who does not qualify for diplomatic immunity, stated that he was planning to go back to Israel and even told the officers the flight he as due to catch and yet, despite being an obvious flight risk, was released without a pre-trial hearing after posting 10,000 dollars bail. Bail is usually refused in cases where the accused is a flight risk or they are electronically tagged but not in this case.

Alexandrovich is executive director of Israel’s Cyber Defence Division. To illustrate how Israel totally owns America, a journalist who posted numerous articles on Elon Musk’s X platform regarding the Alexandrovich arrest, had them removed at the request of the very Israeli cyber unit for which Alexandrovich worked.

Sigal Chattah is a rabid Zionist, linked to the Israel lobby organisation, the Israeli-American Council, funded by ultra-Zionist Miriam Adelson, who now owns Trump after donating 100 million dollars to his campaign. Chattah has mocked the deaths of children in Gaza, referred to them as terrorists and said that Gaza should be wiped out.

When she was running for Nevada Attorney General, she likened her democrat opponent to the leader of Hamas (because in the eyes of the lunatic Zionists, everyone that criticises Israel is Hamas) and said he should be hung from a crane.

Over 100 retired judges signed a letter condemning her appointment due to her statements promoting violence and racism. A senator claims that Trump is illegally and unconstitutionally trying to make Chattah’s appointment permanent by bypassing congress as he knows she would be rejected for her extremist views.

This is just another case of a Jewish paedophile being allowed to flee to Israel, now widely recognised as a haven for paedophiles.

(See my article, Israel – A Haven for Paedophiles -https://stephenmcmurray.substack.com/p/israel-a-haven-for-paedophiles)

So, all these MAGA and Q followers that claimed Trump would drain the swamp and arrest all the paedophiles need to wake up. Trump’s administration openly supports the slaughter of children in Gaza and is now protecting sex crimes against American children and he is doing it all on behalf of his Israeli overlords. The US is now a vassal state of Israel, supplying it with funds and military hardware to carry on its regime of terror throughout the world. Meanwhile Trump wallows in the same swamp with his deep state buddies, whilst the country’s children are preyed upon by Zionist ghouls.