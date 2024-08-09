The United Kingdom is now a tyrannical, police state. The riots and unrest, orchestrated by the Deep State, and hyped by the media, has allowed the new WEF, globalist puppet prime minister, Keir Starmer to initiate the long-planned crackdown on all aspects of our freedom.

Within days of the riots, it was announced people found rioting could go to jail for ten years. This, in a country were people in possession of horrific child abuse images usually only get suspended sentences. Arrests have already been made and sentences handed out to some of the alleged rioters, which is highly unusual for the UK where less than 2% of crimes ever result in convictions.

Someone has just been arrested for disinformation on social media, relating to the three children murdered last week in Southport. She was charged with posting false information to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

A police spokesman said -

‘It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy. It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether online or in person.”

The government have even started posting Orwellian sounding warnings on social media saying, ‘think before you post,’ and telling you that even retweeting posts can get you arrested.

Yet, at the same time every single newspaper and news outlet and numerous social media posts by those on the left, are calling the anti-immigration protestors far right fascist thugs. They are not differentiating between the normal citizen protestors who have genuine concerns about uncontrolled immigration and the actual rioters. Is this not posting false information that could lead to racial hatred or violence?

If disseminating false information that could lead to violence or injury is a crime, why have the entire staff of the BBC not been arrested for publishing false stories to cause hatred and division for decades? Why have all the newspapers, politicians, health professionals and celebrities not been arrested for publishing the dangerous lie that the covid jab was safe an effective when this was known to be a lie from the outset. If misinformation that allegedly leads to riots can get the person arrested, surely a lie that led to millions of deaths and injuries should lead to a life sentence for the perpetrators?

The new face of tyranny

Apparently, they are considering public order offences related to the protests as terrorist offences.

This is the definition of terrorism under UK law –

In this Act “terrorism” means the use or threat of action where—

(a)the action falls within subsection (2),

(b)the use or threat is designed to influence the government or an international governmental organisation] or to intimidate the public or a section of the public, and

(c)the use or threat is made for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, racial] or ideological cause.

(2) Action falls within this subsection if it—

(a)involves serious violence against a person,

(b)involves serious damage to property,

(c)endangers a person’s life, other than that of the person committing the action,

(d)creates a serious risk to the health or safety of the public or a section of the public, or

(e)is designed seriously to interfere with or seriously to disrupt an electronic system.

So, why aren’t government ministers being arrested for terrorist offences for their covid laws. Under Section 2 d, their actions clearly created a serious risk to the public by preventing people going to hospital to be treated, and caused extreme anxiety, stress and mental health issues and under 2 c, the vaccines endangered people’s lives.

The covid rules were also clearly designed to intimidate the public and were introduced to advance an ideological cause i.e., the Great Reset.

These draconian rules were obviously in the making for a long time. The UK police are not interested in arresting people for rape, assault or burglary but misgender someone or say something that could be misconstrued as even remotely racist and a team of boys in blue will be at your door in no time. They are renowned for harassing normal citizens for their social media posts and warning them, in Orwellian doublespeak, that they have committed a non-crime hate incident (NCHI) where they admit you have committed no crime, but they don’t like what you are saying.

It is no surprise and all part of the agenda that the online safety bill was passed by all political parties last year to allow for the very crackdown of freedom of speech we are now seeing. When the 911 false flag event was carried out, within days the Patriot Act was rolled out making it legal for the US government to execute a US citizen, without trial, if they deemed them to be a terrorist. The definition of terrorist was, of course, left for the police and government agencies to interpret and has expanded rapidly ever since to include virtually anybody that challenged government policy.

More draconian legislation, will no doubt, be implemented shortly in the UK - legislation that has been pre-written and it hasn’t been pre-written just in case of the unrest we are now seeing became a reality but because they knew it would definitely be a reality because they have orchestrated it to justify the legislation.

The greatest and most evil form of terrorism spread by disinformation though, is war. Virtually every war in history has been instigated by false information or false flags and by instilling fear in the public. The ‘weapons of mass destruction’ lie that Iraq were preparing to launch chemical weapons at the UK that initiated the illegal gulf war, resulting in 1 million people dying, is a prime example as ere the constant lies about Russia and Ukraine that has led to over half a million dead Ukrainians is another. Even now they are still fearmongering about Russia being a threat to the west and trying to start another world war.

Every word written or spoken by the mainstream media and government is misinformation intended to cause violence, hatred and division so if people are going to be arrested for spreading disinformation let’s start with those at the top - the real criminals and terrorists.