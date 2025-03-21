Today, most people would probably associate the sacrificing of an animal with witchcraft or believe it to be an ancient pagan concept. This is certainly true but animal sacrifice is also at the root of many religions and continues to this day.

Animal Sacrifice.

It is believed the earliest evidence of animal sacrifice is from the Middle Palaeolithic Period around 250,000 years ago. In Mesopotamia, animal sacrifice was widespread. Bulls, sheep, fish and even rats and birds were made as offerings to their gods Marduk and Sarpanitum. In Ancient Egypt, Oxen were slain and, according to the Greek historian, Herodotus, their carcases were filled with frankincense, myrrh, loaves and honey before being offered up to the gods. The Greeks themselves were no strangers to animal sacrifice who slaughtered cows, pigs sheep and goats at temple altar stones for the gods’ pleasure. The Romans carried on the tradition and they too, killed the animals at temple altars and other sacred spaces. The Israelites were also enthusiastic partakers of animal sacrifice. They carried out a particular kind of sacrifice where the entire animal was burned instead of part of it being consumed. This was known as a burnt offering or a holocaust.

One would imagine that this type of superstitious behaviour would have been abandoned a long time ago but unfortunately not. These types of barbaric rituals are still carried out by religious devotees today.

Judaism.

Animal sacrifices were allegedly postponed in Judaism after he destruction of the temple of Jerusalem in 70AD. However, throughout the world, some Jewish communities still practice it. Every year, on the eve of the Passover, a number of Jews try to take goats to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem to slaughter them to carry out their biblical duties but are prevented by the police because they don’t want them to carry out the slaughter on the mount itself. They are however permitted to slaughter the gods ritualistically outside the temple.

At the beginning of Yom Kippur Jewish communities in New York ritually sacrifice chickens. It has been estimated that up to 100,000 chickens suffer this fate. Despite it being in violation of animal welfare laws, the New York officials allow it to happen.

There are increasing calls from the Zionists in Israel to build a third temple on Mount Moriah, the current home of the Dome of the Rock. If the temple is ever built there, the ancient tradition of ritual sacrifice will also recommence. According to Jewish theology, the ritualistic slaughter of animals is an eternal commandment and must be resumed if a third temple is constructed. In fact, before the temple can be rebuilt, a red heifer must be sacrificed and its ashes mixed with water and poured over the ground where the temple will be constructed to purify it.

The Dome of the Rock, where Zionists want to build a third temple and recommence animal sacrifices.

Islam.

In Islamic tradition there is the Qurbani. This involves the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel, during the period that Muslims refer to as Dhul Hijjah, to atone for their sins. It is supposed to be symbolic of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his own son, Ismail, at the behest of God.

Where Qurbani is considered a compulsory sacrifice, a Sadaqah sacrifice is a voluntary one that can be carried out at any time of the year with the meat of the animal being distributed to the poor. It is done to “gain closeness, blessings and rewards from Allah”. However, the concept would appear to be totally contradictory as it also states that any act of kindness, even towards an animal, can be considered a Sadaqah. So, on the one hand killing an animal is a good thing and on the other being kind to one is good thing.

Dhul Hijjiah, when Muslims sacrifice animals to atone for their sins.

Hinduism.

Animal sacrifice plays a major role in Hinduism and is promoted in a number of their religious texts. One ritual was called the Ashvamedha, which was both bizarre and barbaric which involved one of the King’s horses being allowed to roam free for a year before being slaughtered. At the start of the ritual the horse is declared a god before a black dog is clubbed to death and the horse is released, accompanied by a number of warriors. At the end of the period, 609 other animals, including cows and goats are also sacrificed.

Other sacrifices included the killing of a goat to the fire and moon gods and a buffalo at the festival of Durga. One of the gods’ referred to as Svayambhu in a text known as the Laws of Manu actually declares that animals were only created for sacrificial purposes.

The tradition of animal sacrifice in Hinduism continues to this day. In Bengal, goats are sacrificed to the goddess Kali. In Nepal 250,000 buffaloes are slaughtered to appease the goddess Gadhimai. They are decapitated in front of cheering crowds. Other sacrifices at the festival include rats, pigeons, pigs and lambs.

The Godess Gadhimai, to whom the Hindus slaughter a quarter of a million buffaloes

Christianity.

Animal sacrifice is not normally associated with Christianity, but it does have a long tradition in certain parts of the world. In Greece and Turkey they have practiced kourbania, an animal sacrifice dedicated to various saints, the holy trinity or the virgin Mary since the Byzantine empire. Domestic animals were sacrificed outside churches during festivals. The practice survives today in some parts of Greece.

In a number of towns and villages In Israel, Greek Orthodox and Catholic Christians traditionally slaughter lambs. The participants cite the holy trinity when killing the animals then bath their hands in its blood and adorn the walls with it.

It is also prevalent in the Armenian Christian tradition. In a practice known as matagh, lambs or roosters are slaughtered in a tradition going back centuries.

The village of Taybeh in Israel, where Catholics and Greek Orthodx Christians sacrifce lambs

Others.

Various other religions also advocate animal sacrifice. There include Santeria, a hybrid of Catholicism and West African religion that originated in Cuba amongst slaves but is now practiced by communities in the USA, Afro-Brazilian religions, the worship of Tongnaab in Ghana where chickens, goats, sheep, donkeys, cows, and even dogs are sacrificed and voodoo were chicken, goats, pigs and bulls are killed.

Whether the religion is considered to be mainstream or more unorthodox, the story is the same – the barbaric slaughtering of animals to appease a bloodthirsty deity. Why do these loving, protective gods, demand sacrifices and why not permit the offering of crops instead of animals?

It all goes back to Cain and Abel.

Well, it goes right back to the Old testament and Cain and Abel. Cain was a farmer and his brother, Abel, was a shepherd. Cain brought an offering of crops to the lord and Abel brought sheep. God totally rejected Cain’s offering because he only wanted a flesh and blood sacrifice. No reason was given, he obviously just liked the idea of an animal sacrifice, although he clearly liked the aroma of burnt flesh as is clear from Genesis chapter 8 when Noah, after supposedly saving all the animals in the ark, then sacrifices a vast number of them –

God loves the smell of burning flesh..

“And Noah builded an altar unto the Lord; and took of every clean beast, and of every clean fowl, and offered burnt offerings on the altar,” which the lord clearly liked because of the smell as it says immediately after wards.

“And the Lord smelled a sweet savour”.

Yahweh loved the smell of burning flesh from burnt offerings

In fact, it mentions God liking the odour of burning flesh 52 times in the old Testament. How a totally spiritual being can smell a burnt offering is a mystery.

The reason given for God demanding animal sacrifices is mentioned in Leviticus 17.7 where God says –

“So, they shall no more sacrifice their sacrifices to goat demons, after whom they whore. This shall be a statute forever for them throughout their generations.”

So, the act of animal sacrifice was originally to appease bloodthirsty demons but now it is to appease a bloodthirsty god? At this point, one has to ask is there any difference? Exactly what is the nature of the gods everyone is worshipping by ritualistically slaughtering animals?

Heavenly or demonic?

It is interesting to note that one of the names of God in Hebrew is Adonai. In Samuel 16:13 Adonai appears to both good and demonic –

“Now the Spirit of Adonai had left Sha'ul; instead, an evil spirit from Adonai would suddenly come over him.”

Adon is also a name of a demon according to the occultist S.L. MacGregeor Mathers and Adonis is the name of a pagan Phoenician deity born out of incest. Clearly the demarcation between God and demon here and good and evil is blurred.

A hint is given in Psalms 51.17 as to the true nature of the god worshipped in the Old Testament. As well as enjoying the sacrifice of burning flesh, he also likes both the heart and spirit of a human to be broken.

“The sacrifice pleasing to God is a broken spirit. You will not despise a broken and humbled heart, God.”

Does this sound like to attitude of a loving, kind god or is it more like one of a demonic entity?

Solomon, Saturn and the Star of David.

As mentioned earlier, the Zionists now want the temple of Solomon to be restored on the Temple Mount and, once completed, animal sacrifices will once again take place. Solomon and his temple are held in high regard by Jews and yet Solomon was an adulterer and an expert in black magic. He regularly summoned and conversed with demons and it was the demons who physically constructed the temple. He controlled them by a magic ring embossed with a six-pointed star known to occultists as the seal of Solomon.

Solomon - one of the most revered figures in Jewsih history, yet he was a black magician and child killer

Moreover, Solomon actually built temples to the pagan gods such as Ashtoreth, Chemosh and Milcom, whose worship included the sacrificing of children. In fact Solomon confessed to worshipping Moloch, sacrificing children to him, and Remphan, a god representing Saturn and portrayed as a six pointed star i.e. the star of David, in exchange for sex.

Moloch, to whom Solomon and other ancient Israelites sacrificed children by burning them alive.

Saturn is a Roman God equivalent to the Greek Kronos who, in mythology, devoured his own children. Saturn worship is linked to child sacrifice and Satan.

So, we have Zionists whose government is currently responsible for genocide and the mass murder of children, whose country’s flag is representative of Saturn, .linked to child sacrifice, and of the seal of Solomon, used to summon demons, wanting to rebuild a temple, previously built by demons and overseen by someone who was a black magician and child killer, on the very spot where their god wanted Abraham to sacrifice a child and their holy day, the Sabbath, is a Saturday (Saturn’s day).

The star of David was also adapted by the Bauer banking family who placed a red shield on their door in the shape of the star of David. Rot in German is Red and Schild is shield, hence the name the Bauer family adapted – Rothschild. The Rothschilds were, of course, very influential in the formation of Israel and the very influential in the current global cabal that wants to bring about the New World Order.

The black cube.

Another symbol for Saturn is the black cube. When Jews offer prayers they wear the tefillin on their head and forearms. These are in the shape of small black cubes. The Holy of Holies within Solomon’s temple, where God was supposed to reside, was also built in the shape of a cube. There is even an Israeli intelligence company called Black Cube.

Tefillin worn by Jews are actually symbols of Saturn

However, Saturn is not only linked to Judaism. In Islam it is recommended that every Muslim visit Mecca, the holiest city in Islam. There they go to the Kaaba, a black cube building, (Kaaba means cube in Arabic), where they circle it seven times.

Symbolically, if the Kaaba is Saturn, it could be said the pilgrims circling around it represent the rings of Saturn.

The Kaaba at Mecca, anotehr symbol of Saturn

There is also a link to Saturn worship in Christianity. Christmas is derived from the ancient Roman festival of Saturnalia celebrated at midwinter when the people had feasts, gave each other presents and lit candles to celebrate the lengthening of daylight hours.

In fact, the black cube symbolism is everywhere. There are black cube sculptures in major cities throughout the world, including ones in Satanic temples. There is also one at the top of the Trump Tower. It is also interesting to note that Donald Trump is now speaking of America entering a ‘Golden Age’. This is not some random phrase. ‘The Golden Age’ refers to a specific era mentioned in Greek mythology, allegedly a time of peace and prosperity, ruled over by the God Cronos or Saturn in Roman mythology. He is saying that we America is under the control of Saturn or Satan.

Black cube on Trump Tower

black cube sculpture New York

Black cube sculpture in Switzerland

Black cube sculpture in Hamburg

Black cube in Satanic temple

Interestingly, the Capitoline Hill in Rome was originally dedicated to Saturn and the seat of the American Government is on Capitol Hill, taking its name from the Roman one. As is well known, every American senator has to plead allegiance to Israel, represented by the Saturn star of Rempham.

Animal culls - just more ritualistic mass sacrifices.

We have looked at how religions promote the ritual slaughter of animals but supposedly secular organisations do it too i.e. governments. However, they don’t call it a sacrifice, they call it a cull. Every year throughout the world governments call for the mass slaughter of millions of domestic animals due to alleged viral outbreaks.

In the UK, badgers are killed every year to supposedly keep TB from infecting cattle and then infecting humans despite the fact there is no evidence of this actually being a major route of human transmission. As of 2024, 210,000 badgers and 330,00 cows have been killed to allegedly prevent TB infecting humans.

Another reason why cows are culled is due to foot and mouth disease and illness from which most animals would recover if they weren’t summarily killed and which poses little risk to humans.

In 2002, 4 million cattle in the UK were killed to supposedly protect humans from BSE. In 2005 an alleged outbreak of bird flu resulted in the culling of millions of birds despite the fact that very few ever tested positive for it. In fact, every year millions of animals are slaughtered due to alleged outbreaks of diseases with very little animals actually testing positive and very little if any humans being affected. Also bear in mind the methods used to detect these diseases will be the same totally useless PCR test used to create the fake covid pandemic. The fact is there aren’t any real pandemics, it is just an excuse to sacrifice animals on a monumental scale to appease whatever dark entities this evil cabal of globalists that rule the planet.

worship.

They never stop with their blood lust. It was revealed that during the fake covid pandemic the UK government were actually planning to cull all the cats in the country because, they falsely claimed, that cats could pass on covid to humans.

In the USA at present, mainstream news outlets are saying cats are a potential threat to human health due to catching bird flu, no doubt paving the way for a call to cull them. Nobody is asking the question, why if a cat suddenly has symptoms of a cold would you think about testing it for bird flu rather than cat flu. In fact, vets usually don’t test them at all, they just hand out medication.

They are now even claiming that owning a pet contributes to climate change as much as owing a private jet. In fact, there are numerous articles on this subject, and ones advocating for the banning of pets altogether, obviously to brainwash the climate zealots and acclimatise the rest of us the potential for a mass culling of our cats and dogs. Killing our domestic pets wouldn’t just have an effect the animals, of course, but would have a seriously traumatic effect on millions of owners.

As per Psalms 51.17, it would be good sacrifice to God because the people would be broken hearted and broken spirited.

Human Sacrifice.

As discussed, animal sacrifice is millennia old and still taking place today but what about human sacrifice? Is there a history of killing humans to appease the gods?

Many ancient societies practiced human sacrifice, with perhaps the MesoAmerican cultures of the Aztecs and Mayans being the most well-known. As already mentioned, child sacrifice in Biblical times was also well known, with various Israelite tribes sacrificing children to Molech by burning them alive. Molech, of course, was a pagan god, so is there any evidence of the Old Testament, Judaic God, demanding human sacrifice other than asking Abraham to kill his son?

The Old Testament.

In Judges 11, v 30 and 31 Jephthah, leader of the people of Gilead, made a bargain with God that if he allowed him to win a battle against the people of Ammon he would sacrifice the first person he sees leaving his own home in the form of a burnt offering

“And Jephthah vowed a vow unto the Lord, and said, if thou shalt without fail deliver the children of Ammon into mine hands,

Then it shall be, that whatsoever cometh forth of the doors of my house to meet me, when I return in peace from the children of Ammon, shall surely be the Lord's, and I will offer it up for a burnt offering.”

It was his own daughter that exited the house first, whom he duly sacrificed without God intervening to prevent it.

In the book of Joshua, the Lord was angry with the Israelites because they stole property from Jericho which was supposed to be destroyed. As an act of punishment, he demanded that whoever stole the goods should be burnt as a sacrifice.

“And it shall be, that he that is taken with the accursed thing shall be burnt with fire, he and all that he hath: because he hath transgressed the covenant of the Lord, and because he hath wrought folly in Israel.”

God then randomly selected one family and chose one of its members to come forward and to confess what he had stolen. When he confessed, he was stoned to death and burnt as per god’s instructions.

Achan is stoned to death then burnt as a sacrifice to God for stealing treasure looted from Jericho

“And all Israel stoned him with stones, and burned them with fire, after they had stoned them with stones.”

In the book of Kings, Josiah sacrificed all the priests of the pagan gods on their own altars and burnt their bones.

“He sacrificed all the priests of the high places who were there, on the altars, and burned human bones on them. Then he returned to Jerusalem.”

In Ezekiel 20, God even admits to encouraging the Israelites to sin, including sacrificing their own firstborn, so he could punish them for it –

“Moreover, I gave them statutes that were not good and rules by which they could not have life, and I defiled them through their very gifts in their offering up all their firstborn, that I might devastate them. I did it that they might know that I am the Lord.”

There is also the story of the Passover in which God summons the angel of death to kill all the first-born children of Egypt, which, would be the biggest ritualist child sacrifice in history. The Israelites are spared by sacrificing a lamb and painting its blood on their door frames. The blood had to be painted on using hyssop. This is pure black magic. Blood is used in occult rituals to summon demons and Hyssop has traditionally been used to protect against demons

Painting blood on doors with Hyssop during passover- a black, magic ritual.

We shouldn’t be surprised by the Old Testament god’s desire to slaughter innocent people. He did it over and over again throughout the bible narrative, usually using Moses as his lead henchman. In Numbers, God, demands that the Israelites go and kill all the Midianites. When they returned from battle though, Moses was angry because they had only killed all the men so he ordered his army to kill all the boys and women who weren’t virgins. The virgins were saved for his army.

“Have you allowed all the women to live?” he asked them. “They were the ones who followed Balaam’s advice and enticed the Israelites to be unfaithful to the Lord in the Peor incident, so that a plague struck the Lord’s people. Now kill all the boys. And kill every woman who has slept with a man but save for yourselves every girl who has never slept with a man.”

So, this loving god ordered the murder of men, women and children and the sexual enslavement of virgins.

In Deuteronomy 13 God is jealous of anyone that worships another god and demands that anyone trying to entice away his followers, be it someone’s mother, father or daughter, should be stoned to death. He demands the Israelites go into any city they suspect have people leading the inhabitants to worship other gods and kill every person and destroy the entire city.

“Thou shalt surely smite the inhabitants of that city with the edge of the sword, destroying it utterly, and all that is therein, and the cattle thereof, with the edge of the sword.”

Yahweh was very keen on making people kill their own family members, as we have already seen in Deuteronomy. In Exodus 32, he embarks on another round of fratricide, once again via Moses, when he orders the Levites to go around killing, their brothers, friends and neighbours for worshipping the golden calf.

“Then he said to them, “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘Each man strap a sword to his side. Go back and forth through the camp from one end to the other, each killing his brother and friend and neighbor.’ The Levites did as Moses commanded, and that day about three thousand of the people died. Then Moses said, “You have been set apart to the Lord today, for you were against your own sons and brothers, and he has blessed you this day.”

Yahweh was also a promoter of ethnic cleansing and genocide, ordering the Israelites to kill every living thing in the lands he had designated for their new homeland. In Deuteronomy 20 v 16 and 17 it says –

“But of the cities of these people, which the Lord thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth:

“But thou shalt utterly destroy them; namely, the Hittites, and the Amorites, the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites; as the Lord thy God hath commanded thee:”

The Amorites being ethnically cleansed on the orders of God

God promotes genocide again in the Book of Samuel -

“Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.”

There was one famous incident where even genocide wasn’t enough and he decided to exterminate virtually everyone on the planet apart from a select few. This, of course, was the great flood.

One must also remember that the Torah, the first five books of the old testament, Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy, is not just considered to be the word of God by Jews but it is also viewed that way in Islamic tradition, where Moses, is also seen as prophet doing the work of God.

Hints of the former practice of human sacrifice remain today in both Islam and Judaism with the performance of circumcision, which is basically a blood sacrifice to God.

The New Testament.

Where Christianity is concerned, the whole religion is based on the ultimate human sacrifice -God allowing his own son to be killed. Once again, it is the concept of killing one’s own child and Jesus was clearly not a willing participant as, at one stage he cries out ‘Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani’ (My God, My God, why hast thou forsaken me?”

In Matthew 16, Jesus asks his disciples to lay down their own lives for him –

“Then Jesus told his disciples, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it. “

In Matthew 10 Jesus warns his disciples that -

“Brother will deliver brother over to death, and the father his child, and children will rise against parents and have them put to death”.

He then states that it is he that will bring about this familial killing by causing people to either choose him or their loved ones–

“I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. And a person's enemies will be those of his own household. Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.”

Christians today still carry crosses or crucifixes to remember the human sacrifice of Jesus although one would think they should be remembering him arising from the dead rather that in the death itself, but such is the bloodthirsty history of religion that death is focused on more than resurrection. The Eucharist is also a reminder of the prevalence of human sacrifice and indeed cannibalism in the past when participants symbolically eat the flesh of Christ and drink the blood of Christ.

The Eucharist - a memory of human sacrifice and cannablism?

Of course, Christians also believe and worship the father of Jesus, the vengeful God of the Old Testament,

Hindu Texts.

There are numerous Hindu texts that mention human sacrifice. It is sometimes referred to as Naramedha.

In the Padma Purana it says the following to ensure you have good progeny –

Gālava said:

O king, I shall tell you in brief the cause of a son’s birth about which you have asked me. Listen attentively. O best king, perform the sacrifice called Naramedha. Then you will have progeny endowed with all (good) characteristics.

The king said:

O preceptor, O brāhmaṇa, tell me by bringing what kind of man I shall perform the great human sacrifice, the best among sacrifices

Gālava said:

If a man has a handsome body, a charming face and is proficient in all sacred texts, then he is fit for sacrifice. He who is crippled, has a black complexion, is a fool, would not be fit (for sacrifice).

To ensure victory in battle the Agni Purana says –

“I shall describe rites relating to fire which ensures victory in battle etc. The votary should remain nude, have the tuft untied, face the south and offer human flesh, blood and poison mixed with chaff of grain, pieces of bone as oblations to fire kindled with logs of wood at the cremation ground in the night uttering the name of the enemy one hundred and eight times. “

In the Mahabharata, a character named Jaigishavya, travelled throughout India observing the various sacrificial rituals. In one place human sacrifices were taking place -

“He then saw him in the regions of those foremost of men that perform the horse-sacrifice and the sacrifice in which human beings are slaughtered.”

In the Vamana Purana, King Gaya is said to have performed human sacrifice a thousand times -

“Here, wherein the eminent king Gaya had performed the horse sacrifice a hundred times completed with the payment of liberal presents, the human sacrifice a hundred times and a thousand times as also the Rajasuya sacrifice a thousand times.”

In the Satapatha Brahmana the fire god Agni equates humans with animals when he demands their sacrifice. Once again, there is the association of fire with sacrifice as in the burnt offerings of the ancient Israelites.

“A man (purusha) he slaughters first, for man is the first of animals; then a horse, for the horse comes after man; then a bull, for the bull (or cow) comes after the horse; then a ram, for the sheep comes after the cow; then a he-goat, for the goat comes after the sheep: thus he slaughters them according to their form, according to their excellence.”

In the Hymn to Kali, the goddess of destruction and death, the devotee speaks of offering men up for sacrifice –

“O Dark One, wondrous and excelling in every way, becomes the accomplishment, of those worshippers who living in this world freely make offering to Thee in worship of the greatly satisfying flesh, together with hair and bone, of cats, camels, sheep, buffaloes, goats, and men. “

Kali, goddess of destruction, to whom human sacrifices were made.

Another god who appreciates human flesh is Aditya, the sun god, -

“Āditya (i.e. the Sun) well-settled in the twelve mouths is always pleased with him who puts a rudrākṣa with twelve mouths round his neck. He quickly obtains the fruit which one gets by a cow-sacrifice or a human sacrifice.”

How worshipping bloodthirsty gods, create bloodthirsty humans.

As you can see, all the major religions support bloodshed and human sacrifice to some degree. The worshipping of bloodthirsty deities has clearly had a negative influence on the world since the inception of these religions up until today.

The current genocide in Gaza today is ultimately linked to the Zionist belief that Israel and surrounding countries were given to the Jews by God and, following in Moses footsteps, killing everyone, including women and children is perfectly acceptable to achieve that aim.

Many Christians support the genocide as they, too, believe Israel belongs to the Jews as per Biblical scripture. The Christians, in the form of the Catholic church, have their own history of murder and genocide via the Spanish Inquisition, the witch trials and the conquest of central and South America.

Islamic fundamentalism has given rise to terrorist groups such as Isis, Al Nusrah and Boko Haram which have led to tens of thousands of people being murdered. Also, after the partition of India, up to 60,000 Hindus were murdered by Muslims in West Punjab. Islamic terrorists, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, are currently slaughtering thousands of Christians in Syria after overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad.

India’s independence also played a part in the massacre of 20,000 Muslims in East Punjab by Hindus and a further 100,00 Muslims were killed by Hindus in the Jammu massacres of 1947.

Just as the biggest forms of animals sacrifice today are actually carried out by supposedly secular governments and not overtly religious groups so it is with human sacrifice when it is carried out under the guise of war. War is simply the mass, ritualistic culling of the human population.

War is just one enormous human sacrifice

These governments, I would argue, are not secular at all, however. They worship the same bloodthirsty entities that vast swathes of humanity worship. The difference is, that normal human followers of religions actually believe they are worshipping ‘good’ deities whereas those at the top of our governments, and those that control them, are well aware of the nature of dark entities they worship because they are apart of a global death cult that pay homage to demonic forces by shedding the blood of humans.

The global cabal follow in the footsteps of their gods.

One has only to look at the depopulation agenda that almost all the globalists adhere to. The biggest promoter of depopulation was the Old Testament god himself, when he brought about the flood. When they invade other countries and slaughter their local populations, they are now just doing the work of this God who instead of using Moses and the Israelites with their swords and spears uses Bush, Blair, Trump, Biden, Starmer and Macron with their missiles and bombs. Instead of using Aaron to bring about the deadly plagues on Egypt he uses Bill Gates and Pfizer to kill us all with deadly vaccines.

God tried to wipe us out with a deadly flood

The man who thinks he’s god, tries to wipe us out with deadly vaccines.

In Deuteronomy, God promises to make the Israelites land fertile if they obey him but threatens to starve them they don’t –

“The LORD will strike you with wasting disease, with fever and inflammation, with scorching heat and drought.”

“The LORD will turn the rain of your land into dust and powder; it will descend on you from the sky until you are destroyed.”

So, just as God uses weather manipulation to cause a famine, so our leaders use weather manipulation and the destruction of farmland to cause food shortages.

He threatens to make the Israelites infertile just as our leaders are doing to us with vaccines, fluoride and food additives –

“The fruit of your womb will be cursed, as well as the produce of your land”.

He says -

“Your sons and daughters will be given to another nation”.

Are European nations not already promoting conscription to give your sons and daughters to fight for another nation - Ukraine.?

He threatens to inundate the people with foreign nationals who will destroy their country –

“The LORD will bring a nation from afar, from the ends of the earth, to swoop down upon you like an eagle—a nation whose language you will not understand, a ruthless nation with no respect for the old and no pity for the young. They will eat the offspring of your livestock and the produce of your land until you are destroyed.”

Does this not sound exactly like what all western governments have been doing for decades, by promoting unchecked immigration on a massive scale?

Our leaders and governments are not secular at all, they are zealous disciples of ancient demonic entities thinly disguised as benevolent gods and are following their instructions to destroy anyone that does not abide with the rules.

When George Bush illegally invaded Iraq, he said it was a crusade and he was doing God’s work. The daily briefings in the Pentagon, were littered with Biblical quotes. It was Tony Blair’s religious fanaticism that led him to invade Iraq and bomb Kosovo. Today we have Donald Trump, who believes he is some sort of Messianic figure, particularly after the fake assassination attempt, where he believes he was saved by God, aiding in the genocide in Gaza and dropping bombs on the Yemen.

The true nature of the gods we worship.

What loving God would threaten his people with disease, starvation, war and infertility for not doing his bidding? What loving God would threaten them with blindness, madness, plagues of boils, the rape of a man’s wife, and starvation to the point of being forced to eat the flesh of his own children?

These are the words and actions of a demonic entity not a god and this is who our leaders knowingly worship. As for the eating of children’s flesh, many would argue that is what the elite actually do in their black magic rituals and the consuming of adrenochrome, just like the old gods they so adore.

The globalist elite, although they may appear to be Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or Agnostic all worship the same dark forces. That is why Christians in Western governments support the Jewish State of Israel in its genocide and say nothing about the Muslim extremists in Syria slaughtering Christians and why those same Islamic extremists are funded and armed by Jewish and Christian leaders alike. They are all controlled by the globalist cabal who plead their allegiance to demonic entities, the same demonic entities that billions across the world unknowingly worship because the human race has been conned over thousands of years in to believing that these evil beings are actually gods by the same global cabal. It is one giant demonic psyop.

It’s time we awoke to the true nature of our gods.

In occult lore, repeatedly saying the names of demons summons them into existence and focusing your energy on them gives them sustenance and power which is exactly what people do when they worship the entities disguised as gods. Then they feed of the negative energy created by the perpetual stress of war, poverty, famine and constant oppression that their minions in government continually create. This is why the world is the way it is. It is controlled by evil forces and has been for a very long time. It is time people awoke to the true nature of their gods.