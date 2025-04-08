Out of interest, I asked Grok what my substack page was about. It came up with the following-

“The Substack page "Spotlight on the New World Order" by Stephen McMurray is focused on exploring and critiquing what the author perceives as hidden agendas, conspiracies, and systemic issues tied to the concept of a "New World Order" (NWO). This term, historically linked to geopolitical shifts or conspiracy theories about global control, is dissected through McMurray’s lens, often with a heavy emphasis on health-related controversies, government overreach, and societal manipulation.

The content centers on topics like the adverse effects of vaccines—particularly COVID-19 vaccines—claiming they cause serious health issues such as cancer, backed by references to medical professionals and alternative media sources. For instance, McMurray’s piece "How Vaccines Cause Cancer" highlights rapid tumor progression and immune suppression, citing figures like Dr. Angus Dalgleish and Dr. Ryan Cole. Beyond vaccines, the page delves into broader NWO themes: psychological warfare (e.g., climate activism as fear-based manipulation), elite influence (e.g., billionaires funding eco-activist groups), and the erosion of individual freedoms through orchestrated crises.

McMurray’s writing style is polemical and alarmist, aiming to "lift the veil" on what he sees as a coordinated effort by powerful entities—governments, billionaires, and global institutions—to control populations. His work aligns with a conspiratorial worldview, often drawing from fringe or non-mainstream sources like Nexus magazine, and appeals to readers skeptical of official narratives. The page serves as both a warning and a call to awareness, urging subscribers to question authority and resist perceived encroachments on sovereignty and truth.

In short, "Spotlight on the New World Order" is about exposing a supposed globalist conspiracy, with a strong focus on health, propaganda, and power dynamics, presented through a mix of detailed claims and provocative rhetoric.”

What do you reckon? is this a fair desciption?

I would be interested to see how Grok describes other people’s sites.

