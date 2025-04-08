Out of interest, I asked Grok what my substack page was about. It came up with the following-
“The Substack page "Spotlight on the New World Order" by Stephen McMurray is focused on exploring and critiquing what the author perceives as hidden agendas, conspiracies, and systemic issues tied to the concept of a "New World Order" (NWO). This term, historically linked to geopolitical shifts or conspiracy theories about global control, is dissected through McMurray’s lens, often with a heavy emphasis on health-related controversies, government overreach, and societal manipulation.
The content centers on topics like the adverse effects of vaccines—particularly COVID-19 vaccines—claiming they cause serious health issues such as cancer, backed by references to medical professionals and alternative media sources. For instance, McMurray’s piece "How Vaccines Cause Cancer" highlights rapid tumor progression and immune suppression, citing figures like Dr. Angus Dalgleish and Dr. Ryan Cole. Beyond vaccines, the page delves into broader NWO themes: psychological warfare (e.g., climate activism as fear-based manipulation), elite influence (e.g., billionaires funding eco-activist groups), and the erosion of individual freedoms through orchestrated crises.
McMurray’s writing style is polemical and alarmist, aiming to "lift the veil" on what he sees as a coordinated effort by powerful entities—governments, billionaires, and global institutions—to control populations. His work aligns with a conspiratorial worldview, often drawing from fringe or non-mainstream sources like Nexus magazine, and appeals to readers skeptical of official narratives. The page serves as both a warning and a call to awareness, urging subscribers to question authority and resist perceived encroachments on sovereignty and truth.
In short, "Spotlight on the New World Order" is about exposing a supposed globalist conspiracy, with a strong focus on health, propaganda, and power dynamics, presented through a mix of detailed claims and provocative rhetoric.”
What do you reckon? is this a fair desciption?
I would be interested to see how Grok describes other people’s sites.
It did a pretty good job for Collapse Life:
Collapse Life is a platform that bills itself as "a thinking person’s guide to navigating the ragged edges of civilization" (or "civilization in demise," depending on where you look). It’s primarily a Substack publication, but it’s got a broader presence with a YouTube channel, podcast, and even some merch. The core idea? Exploring how to survive and thrive in a world that feels like it’s teetering on the brink—think societal turbulence, economic uncertainty, and systemic breakdowns. It’s not about doomsday prepping in a bunker with canned goods (though that might come up); it’s more about resilience, adaptability, and making sense of the chaos with a clear head.
The host, Zahra Sethna, drives the content, bringing on guests to unpack topics like economic forecasts, personal liberty, sustainable living, and "parallel systems"—ways to live outside crumbling mainstream structures. It’s got a practical bent: historical context, skills for tough times, and a vibe that’s realistic but not hopeless. They steer clear of fear-mongering, aiming instead for empowerment and a bit of grit. The Substack’s been endorsed by folks like Dr. Pierre Kory and John Rubino, suggesting it’s got some cred among those skeptical of the status quo. Posts—like one from February 2025 about trade wars and Temu tariffs—dig into current events with a lens on how they signal bigger shifts.
The YouTube channel mirrors this: discussions that inform and entertain, tackling everything from censorship to community-building in a shaky world. The podcast, launched in September 2023, has been picking up steam organically despite Big Tech’s algorithms, with a clip show from December 2023 highlighting its early traction. There’s also a shop with snarky gear—like hoodies saying "Eggs are the real flex"—playing on the idea of valuing practical stuff over flashy nonsense in uncertain times.
In short, Collapse Life is about facing a turbulent reality head-on, with a mix of analysis, strategy, and a dash of irreverence. It’s for people who see cracks in the system and want to navigate them with smarts and guts, not panic.
Some of the language Grok used to describe your page is a little derogatory, though not technically incorrect. Apparently the AI is implying your writing is "polemical" and "alarmist".
"A conspiratorical worldview"... drawing on "fringe or non-mainstream" sources.
Well maybe it's true, but it sounds like a judgement that your writing is not as valid.
It's interesting that an AI could use the language of propaganda and manipulation, in a clever way that would downplay and delegitimize the truth.
We can't really trust AI to be moral, ethical and discerning because it's a tool of the elites, and has no soul.