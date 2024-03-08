Apparently, London is now a ‘no go’ are for Jews. This is according to Robin Simcox, the government’s so-called ‘counter-extremism tsar.’ Simcox, who, for months, has being spewing vitriol towards the vast numbers of the British public who have been protesting regularly against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, made this ludicrous claim without a hint of irony. The fact that Gaza, in its entirety, is basically, a ‘no-go’ area for the people that live there, is lost on him completely. Peaceful protesters waving placards and demanding the end to mass murder is apparently an existential threat to London’s Jewish population, despite the fact, that members of that very community are also participating in the protests in solidarity with the Palestinians. In Gaza, of course, the IDF refrain from using such terrifying weapons as placards and slogans to intimidate the enemy and instead utilise a much more humane panoply of armaments including bullets, bombs, chemical weapons and starvation.

Simcox, whilst berating the pro-Palestinian protesters and labelling them extremists and terrorists, refrained from using such inflammatory language against pro-Israeli protestors in London in January, despite the fact that the entity they were supporting was engaged in genocide and ethnic cleansing. These double-standards and inversion of reality, of course, is not surprising from a representative of the UK government, even less so, as Simcox is a former member of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom and the Henry Jackson Society.

The Heritage Foundation is a neocon American thinktank that supported the illegal wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. It was also defended the torture of prisoners in Guantanamo Bay. As an example of their neo-colonial, racist thinking, one of their members who authored a paper for the group on the cost of immigration, claimed blacks and Hispanics were inferior to whites and couldn’t assimilate due to their lower IQ.

The Henry Jackson Society is a British based neocon thinktank that promotes military intervention to export democracy. One of their stated aims is –

“a 'forward strategy' to assist those countries that are not yet liberal and democratic to become so. This would involve the full spectrum of carrot capacities, be they diplomatic, economic, cultural or political, but also, when necessary, those sticks of the military domain.”

This neocolonial rhetoric emphasises their arrogant and warmongering philosophy.

Ironically one of their other stated principles is –

Supporting “the maintenance of a strong military, by the United States, the countries of the European Union and other democratic powers, armed with expeditionary capabilities with a global reach, that can protect our homelands from strategic threats, forestall terrorist attacks, and prevent genocide or massive ethnic cleansing.”

Strange, then, that the society has not condemned the genocide or ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Maybe some genocides are more acceptable than others.

The Henry Jackson Society also said -–

“Accepts that we have to set priorities and that sometimes we have to compromise, but insists that we should never lose sight of our fundamental values. This means that alliances with repressive regimes can only be temporary. It also means a strong commitment to individual and civil liberties in democratic states, even and especially when we are under attack.”

Again, an odd statement since the UK have been in alliance with Israel, one of the most repressive regimes in the world, since its formation.

Share Spotlight on the New World Order

The society’s ideology should be apparent by the fact Douglas Murray, the man who recently tried to organise an event to raise funds for the killing machine that is the IDF, is one of its members.

According to the Robin Simcox, the government should “be bolder and be willing to accept higher legal risk” when tackling radicalism. He also said, in rather convoluted language “We will not have become an authoritarian state if London is no longer permitted to be turned into a no-go zone for Jews every weekend.”

So, this government representative is urging the government to ban all pro-Palestinian marches, illegally if necessary and that, in his eyes, this illegal action and breaching of human rights is in no way the mark of an authoritarian dictatorship.

This statement, in conjunction with Rishi Sunak’s recent speech is, obviously, laying the groundwork for the banning of such protests and, in fact, any protest aimed at challenging any government narrative. The banning of peaceful protests is, of course a major step on the road to totalitarianism.

In a side issue, Simcox, graduated form the University of Leeds. This university has recently welcomed back a Rabbi who went to fight with the IDF. Unbelievably he is a chaplain for the university. On the university website it states-

“The Chaplaincy is here for staff and students. We are looking at arrangements for the Chaplaincy to ensure that it is providing appropriate support to all members of our University community.”

I don’t think this rabbi will be offering much support to the Muslim students who are suitably angry, particularly when he has made statements such as the following –

"If you know the real story of what's been going on here in Israel over the last thousands of years and over the last hundred years, no one could deny that Israel is dealing with this war with the utmost morality and good ethics,"

“it's so clear that there is evil and there is good. And what Israel is trying to do is destroy the evil, which is the most moral thing possible.”

Cleary, as he mentions thousands of years of history, he is not just referring to Hamas as evil but Muslims and other gentiles.

Considering how universities bend over backwards to create ‘safe spaces’ for students in case someone’s language offends them, you would think it would be of paramount importance to create a safe space to protect Muslim students from a member of staff who has actually joined an army involved in the genocide of their fellow Muslims.

The university, of course, has not sacked him. In fact, they have issued a statement condemning, yes, you guessed it, antisemitism, due to him allegedly receiving threats. According to the university ‘antisemitism is a hatred that has no place on campus.’ Anti-Muslin hatred, however, is obviously condoned.

As he is an Israeli citizen he should immediately be deported. If it was a Muslim going to fight in a foreign war with an army involved in genocide, people like Robin Simcox, Douglas Murray and the GB News brigade would be apoplectic. Unfortunately, they, and our government, are the extremists but it is they who decide who should actually be labelled an extremist and anyone who challenges the narrative could soon be on that list.