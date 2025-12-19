Trump and Netanyahu, are like cojoined twins of death and destruction, joined together at the centre of their black hearts by their megalomania and bloodlust. This hybrid freak of nature trumpets and bellows commands and cries for war, like some bloodthirsty, rabid beast, whose soul has been swallowed by the demonic god it worships and replaced by a cold, infinite abyss, bereft of all empathy and humanity. This demonic creature has already ravaged Gaza, feeding on the bodies of hundreds of thousands of men, women and children but its appetite for humas flesh can never be sated so now it has turned its attention of Venezuela.

The Trump head of the beast has declared war, initially on the pretence that it was the centre of Fentanyl production but, because of its extreme arrogance, has now admitted its true purpose. It wants Venezuela’s oil because, just like the Netanyahu head believes it has the right to steal every county’s land in the Middle eat and beyond, the Trump head believes it has the right to steal every country’s natural resources. The question is can this rampaging beast ever be stopped from its trail of death and chaos around the globe?

Unfortunately, that looks like a very unlikely scenario. Instead of opposing this monstrosity, most Western leaders either ignore its ever more transparent and blood-soaked desire for world domination or facilitate its inexorable march across the globe as it leaves death and devastation in its wake. The EU, that dysfunctional mini monster, a hydra with multiple heads but only one brain, is both afraid and in awe of the hybrid Trump/Netanyahu beast. It is afraid that it may turn its anger on them so they cower and genuflect to it but at the same time are envious of it because they wish they had the dictatorial and fear-inducing power that it wields.

It does have something in common with its bigger, nastier colleague, though. It has the same, insatiable bloodlust which is why it willingly signs up for all the wars orchestrated by the Trumpanyahu beast. To show its allegiance to the same demonic god, it is hellbent on starting a war with Russia. One of the biggest promoters of this though, isn’t even in the EU. It is the lonely, and pathetic but vicious creature, the British prime minister Kier Starmer. He represents the old, flailing beast, the UK, still stomping about the world stage, but mostly ignored now that its colonial powers have waned. In an attempt to look important, and to prove he is a worthy disciple of the Satanic god that is their ultimate overlord, Starmer wants to sacrifice young men and women on the fields of Ukraine because, he claims, Russia is an illegal invader and borders must be respected. Unless it is Gaza or Venezuela, of course, and then they can be chewed up and spat out by the voracious Trumanyahu beast with no protest whatsoever.

Starmer claims that Russia is threatening Britain’s skies, waters and even the streets of England whereas, in fact, the biggest treat to, not only Britian, but the entire world is the Zionist behemoth that marauds across the globe devouring and destroying everything in its wake – a monster whose bloodlust can never be sated. The Trumpanyahu psychopathic beast is the biggest threat to us all and until the world’s leader’s grow a spine and stop appeasing and feeding it, it will continue to rampage across the globe, leaving death and chaos everywhere its disgusting, demonically possessed, soulless body goes.