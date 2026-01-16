Marina Corina Machada, the Venezuelan who won the Nobel Peace Prize medal has just awarded it to Donald Trump for his ‘unique commitment to Venezuelan freedom’ after he illegally invaded her country, kidnapped the president and his wife, murdered a number of fishermen, plans to steal their oil and has deported Venezuelan immigrants from the US to jails in El Salvador without trial or due process where they will remain imprisoned indefinitely. I don’t know about a ‘unique commitment to freedom’ but it is certainly a unique definition of freedom.

That is not the only insane part of the story. The fact she was awarded the prize to begin with is equally insane. She had been accused of being involved in in a corruption plot with Juan Guaidó who tried to usurp the Venezuelan presidency, claiming that he was the new president even though he had never ran for election. She was also part of a coup attempt to get Pedro Carmona into power, who had also proclaimed himself to be president.

Machado created a fake NGO Súmate to promote electoral democracy. Sumate was later found to have received funding from the USA’s National Endowment for Democracy, a front for the CIA to promote regime change in foreign countries and she has ties to George W Bush, the war criminal responsible for millions of deaths in illegal invasion of Iraq. She was also one of the creators of the La Salida campaign to paralyse the country by building road blockades everywhere and whose participants attacked and killed supporters of the then President Hugo Chavez, burned buses, schools and public buildings and attacked ambulances and doctors.

Machado was also charged with treason. She has, on numerous occasions, called for the US to intervene in her country militarily and overthrow the government, has backed sanctions against her own people, supported the U.K. illegally confiscating 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold and once accepted an invitation to be an Ambassador for Panama, when she was still a Venezuelan politician.

She is completely lauded by the Western politicians and press which is a surefire sign that her allegiance is not to the Venezuelan people but to the globalist overlords that control her. If more proof is needed, she was a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, an organisation designed to infiltrate world governments and eventually take them over to be used as repressive tools for the globalist cabal. Amongst other Young Global Leaders are icons of democracy such as Angela Merkel, David Cameron, Jacinda Ahern, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, and Mark Rutte. Others include those that want to bring about a Big Tech surveillance and/or a transhumanist dystopia such as Peter Theil, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg and Sergey Brin, all backed by the C.I.A.

Naturally she is a rabid Zionist which means her loyalties are to Israel which immediately highlights her peaceful tendencies that led to her being awarded the prize in the first place – her support of genocide. Her own political party formed an official alliance with Israel’s racist and murderous Likud party in 2020. She has said “the struggle of Venezuela is the struggle of Israel,” and pledged to move Venezuela’s Embassy to Jerusalem.

She was also a graduate of the Yale World Fellows Program for rising global leaders. Yale has previously donated 1 million dollars to the barbaric IDF murder squads and is extremely pro-Zionist. The Yale World Fellows Program was founded by convicted fraudster Maurice R Greenberg. Greenberg was close friend of the warmongering psychopath, Henry Kissinger and member of the highly influential Trilateral Commission and Council of Foreign Relations, major organisations of the global criminal cabal.

As further proof that she is a Western and Israeli asset she said her country is infiltrated with Russian, Iranian, Hamas, and Hezbollah agents, backed by Madura - all the bad guys on the Western/Israeli tick list to justify regime change. Add to that the fact that she accused Madura of being a Narco-dictator, the very charge Trump used to illegally invade the country, and it is clear to see she is simply another puppet of the criminal empire that seek total control the world.

I suppose in this Orwellian world where everything in inverted, where the educational establishment dumbs you down, the medical establishment makes you sick, climate change advocates destroy the environment, the legal establishment protects the law-breakers, and the police work for the criminals, it is only natural that the peace prize will be awarded to those who promote violence. It is, after all, just an award handed out to whoever is best at slavishly following their master’s orders to cause as much bloodshed and death as possible.

At the end of the day, Machada giving her prize to Trump is just one player in Team Tyrant passing it on to another player in Team Tyrant.