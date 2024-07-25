The sight of almost every member of the United States Congress giving Netanyahu a standing ovation and whooping with delight at his every word, is totally nauseating. The man is evil in corporeal form, his soul as black as hell itself.

What sort of people applaud someone who has murdered one hundred and eighty thousand people? What sort of people deify a creature that bombs hospitals and blows up children, that causes a whole country to starve, whose actions cause widespread disease and death? Netanyahu is the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse rolled into one and when he rides into congress he is treated as a hero.

The killing fields of Gaza have just become one huge altar on which the blood of every, single inhabitant must be shed to appease the insatiable, bloodlust of the god of Zionism. The slaughter is a ritualistic sacrifice of an entire nation.

In ancient times, Jewish tribes sacrificed children to their god Moloch. It involved putting children inside a metal statue of the god and burning them alive to a cheering crowd of devotees. Th initial meaning of the word holocaust means a burnt sacrifice. Today, that ritual has been updated and expanded and involves the Israeli government burning the children alive with bombs and phosphorous to the cheers of politicians who, it seems, are still active, enthusiastic followers of this death cult.

Ancient, Jewish tribes used to sacrifice children by burning them alive inside a statue of Molech. Today, the Israel government burns them alive on the streets of Gaza.

There have always been genocides, committed by depraved, soulless leaders and their acolytes but, knowing how the outside world would condemn them, they were carried out surreptitiously. The world has now become so dark and twisted, with evil running rampant, that this one is being publicised on social media in real time, with its perpetrators openly glorifying in it, knowing there will be no punishment because those in power openly approve of it. In ancient Rome they threw people to the lions for the entertainment of the baying crowds. Now we let children be ripped apart by the wild animals of the IDF to the crazed cheers of our bloodthirsty leaders – a modern version of the old spectator sport.

The politicians clapping like demented seals for their hero will no doubt have been the same ones condemning the long list of serial killers in American history. Yet the number of victims of all the Ted Bundys and Jeffrey Dahmers put together is a mere fraction of the victims of the genocide orchestrated by the serial liar, Netanyahu. The congress men and women have more faces than Janus.

The Democrats on the left, usually obsessed with race and diversity, are happy to see wholesale ethnic cleansing and the extermination of an entire population. The republicans on the right, always claiming to have God on their side and who supposedly view the killing of an unborn child as murder, are equally happy to see children who have actually been born, be slaughtered in their tens of thousands. Then there are those on the right who claim to be part of the freedom movement who support the removal of the most basic freedom of all if the person is Palestinian - the freedom to live. They speak out against children being mutilated by scalpel to appease the Rainbow god but speak up in support for those that mutilate children by bombs and bullets to appease the Zionist god. The right wing and left wing are just two wings on the same vulture that likes to feed on the flesh and misery of the Gazan people.

The western leaders are forever preaching about western values and family values and yet they clearly place no value on the life of any family in Gaza or, indeed , on any family in any other nation the psychotic, warmongers wish to target. Killing is like breathing to these people. They crave blood and death.

The Western politicians have removed their human masks revealing the hideous, monsters beneath, whose only allegiance seems to be to the demonic forces that appear to have hijacked our world. They use lies, propaganda, fear, bombs and bullets to protect the dark empire they have created. Our only weapon is the truth so we must wield it at all times and never be silent. Hopefully, one day, the truth will prevail and those on the side of darkness, will be held accountable for worshipping the devil.