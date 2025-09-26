What a surprise. Keir Starmer is going to introduce mandatory digital IDs to supposedly address the immigration issue. This has been on the cards for a long time. In an article I wrote back in August last year entitled ‘On the Brink of Chaos’ I said this is exactly what the UK government would do.

David Icke, however, has been telling us this for 20 years.

Tony Blair was the first Prime Minister to deliberately allow mass, uncontrolled immigration. Not coincidentally, he was also the first to suggest introducing digital IDs. Every successive British government, Labour and Conservative, have continued to allow vast numbers of immigrants to come into the UK unchecked, always claiming that they would solve the issue but always ensuring it never is.

In the meantime, the fear of immigrants committing crimes and changing the culture of Britain has inexorably been ramped up, particularly through people like Tommy Robinson, to enrage the population. So much so that over 1 million people attended the Unite Britain rally last weekend, the majority of which, of course, had very legitimate concerns but this ramping up of fear and, in some cases, downright hatred, has completely engulfed social media platforms.

The timing of this announcement will make it appear that Starmer is reacting to the problem and addressing people’s concerns. It is obvious, however, that it is a case of Problem-Reaction-Solution as David Icke would phrase it. The government deliberately create the problem. The public predictably react and demand the solution. The government offer the solution- digital IDS- which they have wanted to introduce for decades but needed an excuse to do so.

Anybody with a modicum of sense can see this has nothing to do with solving illegal immigration. They could stop the small boats coming in anytime they wish. They know that nearly all the immigrants are in hotels so know exactly where they are. They could house immigrants that have not yet been processed in secure areas and provide them with decent accommodation, food, recreation facilities and health care but do not permit them to leave until they have been processed. Instead, they allow tens of thousands of unprocessed people to come into the country and move about as they please in order to create the problem they claim they want to solve.

With so many illegal immigrants already in the country how do they propose to track them all down in the first place to give them digital IDs? Obviously, if they are here illegally, they would not get permission to stay if they were processed so they will simply disappear. If they do that, however, they wouldn’t be able to claim benefits so would have to work illegally, which would mean cash in hand. And that is where this is going. To stop illegal immigrants being able to stay by working illegally they will have to get rid of cash altogether and bring in a digital currency which you will only be able to access if you have your digital ID. At that point your freedom is gone entirely.

Digital currency is programmable and can be stopped anytime if you no not comply with government rules. The government can also dictate what you purchase. They won’t have to ban certain books, for example, they will simply not allow you to purchase them with your digital money. They can put an expiry date on the digital money so you cannot save and must therefore always live with the idea if you lose your job, you will have nothing to fall back on so you will always be at the mercy of your employer. When they introduce universal credit, which they will inevitably do, you will have to do exactly what you are told or that will be withheld from you. When they introduce carbon credits, once you have bought your allocated amount of meat for the week, you will prohibited from buying anymore. Once you have had your one holiday per year, your digital account will be programmed so you cannot get on a plane for another year. If you protest about the Palestinian genocide, your access to money is gone. If you criticise the government too much, no money. If you say manmade climate change is a hoax, no money. When the next fake pandemic is introduced and you don’t get vaccinated, no money. Every detail and aspect of your life will be programmed into your ID and you will not be permitted to do anything or go anywhere without it and, with no access to cash, you will have no alternative but to comply.

This is a major step towards total control over our lives and total tyranny. We must all resist in any way we can.