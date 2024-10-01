The covid years have clearly demonstrated the eagerness of world governments to mandate tyrannical, draconian laws to control their citizens. However, it is obvious that these plans for lockdowns, controlling the population and enslaving us have been formulated long ago.

There is a document entitled, ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’ that was allegedly written in 1979, but refers to plans that were set in motion in 1954. It specifically refers to American society but, as you will see, it is relevant to every citizen in the world. It is marked ‘Top Secret’ and is referred to as a Research Operations Technical Manual. When first discovered it was thought to be a genuine manuscript written by an unknown group, possibly military. Many years later, however, someone claimed that they wrote the entire thing as a work of fiction. However, that is open to debate.

Firstly, if it is a work of fiction the author is more prescient than George Orwell and, secondly, what author fails to claim ownership of his work or fails to cash in on it?

It is up to the reader to decide but the work is chilling in its accuracy of future events.

It purports to be an introductory manual on how to use various nefarious methods. for social control. The attitude of the alleged group who wrote it make their attitude known in the introduction when they state -

“The solution to today's problems requires an approach which is ruthlessly candid, with no agonizing over religious, moral, of cultural values.”

Is it not apparent that all basic human values and morals are being jettisoned on a daily basis?

They then go on to show that they view the majority of humans as dumb animals -

“a nation or world of people who will not use their intelligence are no better than animals who do not have intelligence. Such a people are beasts of burden and steaks on the table by choice and consent.”

They are very specific about their goals, claiming that peace and stability can only be achieved by impoverishing the vast majority of mankind and giving their wealth to the elite.

“In the interest of future world order, peace, and tranquillity, it was decided to privately wage a quiet war against the American public with an ultimate objective of permanently shifting the natural and social energy (wealth) of the undisciplined and irresponsible many into the hands of the self-disciplined, responsible, and worthy few.”

Is it, therefore, a coincidence, that the ‘pandemic’ resulted in so many people losing their jobs whilst more billionaires were created than ever before?

Covid made the fat cats even fatter

This group believe that an economy that they can completely control is essential to their plan and to control the economy they must control the masses. The following statement, once again, displays their contempt for the public.

“In order to achieve a totally predictable economy, the low-class elements of society must be brought under total control, i.e. must house-broken, trained and assigned a yoke and long-term social duties from a very early age,”

This sounds exactly like the mindset of today’s, elite globalists who treat us with utter disdain.

Again, the ‘pandemic’ achieved this goal of total control of the population. We were not allowed to travel, go to a place of worship, purchase what we wanted or visit friends and family whilst those in power continued on as normal. By the constant use of fearmongering and threats the population was, in effect, house-broken.

The net zero agenda will simply continue where covid ended. ULEZ schemes and 15-minute cities will restrict our movements. The fabricated ‘nitrogen crisis, will restrict our food supply. Big Tech censorship, wokeness and the online safety bill will restrict our freedom of speech.

Another aspect of total control is to destroy families and isolate parents from their children so that the authoritarians can manipulate the minds of the young. This document addresses this vary issue -

“In order to achieve such conformity, the lower-class family unit must be disintegrated by a process of increasing preoccupation of the parents and the establishment of government-operated day-care centers for the occupationally orphaned children.”

“The family unit must be carefully disintegrated, and state-controlled public education and state-operated child-care centers must be become more common and legally enforced so as to begin the detachment of the child from the mother and father at an earlier age. Inoculation of behavioural drugs [Ritalin] can speed the transition for the child (mandatory).”

“The quality of education given to the lower class must be of the poorest sort, so that the moat of ignorance isolating the inferior class from the superior class is and remains incomprehensible to the inferior class.”

The education system is designed to dumb down the kids

The idea is to ensure parents must work extra hard just to keep their families from sinking into poverty. This is now reality for a lot of people, with both parents working just to survive, whilst their children are being sent out to nurseries and childcare facilities as promoted in the document. It is also obvious that children are being indoctrinated on a daily basis to acquiesce to the LGBT agenda, support the climate scam and believe that anything querying the government approved narrative is misinformation.

The idea of using Ritalin to control children is particularly insightful as its use has increased dramatically just as the document suggested. Is it just a coincidence that Ritalin was first introduced in 1954, the exact year the document claims the plan for total control was first implemented?

Ritalin is being used to modify kid’s behaviour with side effects such as hallucinations, suicidal thoughts and aggression.

To help the elite control the economy they say they need to predict people’s purchasing habits. They refer to ‘economic shock testing’ which is artificially ramping up the price of goods to see how that affects people’s spending. This has the added effect of impoverishing families still further.

The extremely high price of energy recently and the cost-of-living crisis would appear to be a prime example of this. After creating this shock to the economy, they state -

“The objective of such studies is to acquire the know-how to set the public economy into a predictable state of motion or change, even a controlled self- destructive state of motion which will convince the public that certain "expert" people should take control of the money system and re-establish security (rather than liberty and justice) for all. When the subject citizens are rendered unable to control their financial affairs, they, of course, become totally enslaved, a source of cheap labor.”

Note how the authors are prepared to ‘self-destruct’ the economy which is, of course, exactly what numerous governments did via the covid lockdowns. Their aim of destroying liberty and justice in the name of security were likewise achieved via the covid restrictions.

This document then goes on to explain how they will gain total control of the

system -

“Eventually every individual element of the structure comes under computer control through a knowledge of personal preferences, such knowledge guaranteed by computer association of consumer preferences, (universal product code, UPC; zebra-striped pricing codes on packages) with identified consumers (identified via association with the use of a credit card and later a permanent "tattooed" body number invisible under normal ambient illumination code.”

The monitoring of every purchase we make has long been ongoing, from credit card purchases to supermarket loyalty cards and even our viewing habits.

Some people have been warning about the possibility of invisible barcodes or microchips in or under the skin as a means to monitor us for some time but have been dismissed as wild conspiracy theorists. However, this is now a reality. A tattoo that cannot be seen under normal conditions but only viewed via infrared light has been developed and used to embed the vaccine records of children into their skin. With the world’s government’s pushing for digital IDs and central bank currencies, and the WHO and the EU launching the Global Digital Health Certification Network, it will only be a matter of time before all your personal details, and not just vaccine status, will be able to be embedded into this invisible tattoo system as predicted by the authors of the document.

With the introduction of central bank currencies, cash will disappear and, with it, our freedom.

Bear in mind, this document, was found in 1986 but supposedly authored in 1979. So, if fake, it couldn’t be any later than 1986. How could anyone be so accurate in predicting that, almost 40 years later, there would this rapid acceleration towards ensuring every piece of information about everyone would be held on computers.

Another method of control the authors advocate, is a vast welfare scheme as

it ‘can be useful because the recipients become state property.’ They believe the public do not want take responsibility for themselves and want the government to look after their welfare. They state -

“This public behavior is surrender born of fear, laziness, and expediency. It is the basis of the welfare state as a strategic weapon, useful against a disgusting public.”

This very notion of an increased welfare state is being advanced via the idea of a universal income which seems to be becoming more popular every day with trials already underway in various countries including the UK. Again, how could the author, if it is a mere work of fiction, have predicted this?

With the planned destruction of the economy via the lockdowns and the predicted increase of automation in the workplace, more and more people will be unemployed. They will be solely reliant on the state and will have to comply with every government mandate or lose their only source of income. In effect, they will become ‘state property’.

War is also seen as a method of economic control as it reduces the population and, therefore, reduces the use of resources. The authors refer to war as ‘a balancing of the system.’ The group also praise the idea of military conscription saying, ‘the primary aim of a draft or other such institution is to instil, by intimidation, in the young males of a society the uncritical conviction that the government is omnipotent.’ In other words, they want to create a state of fear and helplessness in the population by the threat of forced warfare.

Warmongering politicians are already raising the prospect of conscription so that the common man can fight the wars the bankers and the elite create.

The possibility of a modern-day conscription needs to be considered in the light of the UK and the USA governments’ warmongering, anti-Russian mania with regards to the Ukrainian conflict. Leaders from all over Europe and the west are now promoting the idea of conscription. Back in the 1980s, this would have seemed inconceivable.

The creators of the document claim that the best way to keep the public under control and unaware of their machinations is to keep them distracted. They list four areas to be targeted -

“Media: Keep the adult public attention diverted away from the real social issues and captivated by matters of no real importance.

Schools: Keep the young public ignorant of real mathematics, real economics, real law, and real history.

Entertainment: Keep the public entertainment below a sixth-grade level.

Work: Keep the public busy, busy, busy, with no time to think; back on the farm with the other animals.”

Mindless entertainment is designed to distract us from what is really going on.

They then proudly boast that they can “take control of the world by the use of economic "silent weapons" in a form of "quiet warfare” by a process of benevolent slavery and genocide.”

Looking at today’s society all of these objectives have obviously been met. All the media care about are stories about the royals or Z list celebrities. In schools, they teach that maths is racist and it doesn’t matter if the answer is correct or incorrect, they increasingly rewrite history and they certainly don’t inform you that our governments control us by using maritime law instead of the law of the land. As for entertainment, it is easy to see how dumbed down that is when most programmes on offer are dreadful soaps or fake reality tv. Of course, when it comes to work, with an ever-increasing gap between low wages and a skyrocketing cost of living expenses, lots more people are needing to work longer or do two jobs.

They have certainly achieved their aims.

So, is the document real or a work of fiction? Read it and decide for yourself but, considering it was written 40 years ago, it is astonishing that almost every one of the ideas mentioned have been implemented by our governments worldwide. They seek total control over every aspect of our lives and won’t stop until people wake up to their insidious plan. Ignorance is no longer an option.