It is common knowledge that Zionists have used powerful lobbying groups to coerce foreign governments into creating policies that benefit Israel. Now, it appears to have reached a whole new level, as they seek to use those on the right of the political spectrum to spread the Zionist’s hatred, tyranny and divisive propaganda in order usher in even more totalitarian regimes in the West.

There have been a few events that have been catalysts, deliberately used to speed up this rush towards tyranny. One of these was October 7th. Initially, the stories circulated by Western press, whose sole source was, of course, the Israeli government, involved an unforeseen invasion by Hamas operatives who raped women and beheaded babies. This is the same sort of atrocity propaganda spewed out by the West when they want to invade a foreign country for ‘humanitarian’ reasons.

Despite these stories being thoroughly debunked, the press continued to spread the lies in order to trigger the pro-Israeli supporters on the right. President Trump recently said he viewed tapes showing rapes and babies being beheaded. No such tapes exist because no such events took place. Trump is simply lying because Israel, his master, told him to in order to keep the hatred going against anyone supporting Palestine.

The fact that the majority of the dead at the music festival were killed by Israel’s own forces which had initiated their infamous Hannibal directive, as attested to by some of the Israeli hostages who were freed, was totally ignored. Also ignored was the fact that it was abundantly clear to anyone with knowledge of Israeli security in the region, that the incursion could only have happened if it had been allowed to happen by the Netanyahu government. The reason, of course, was to justify their pre-planned ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Aiding in Israel’s aims was a compliant and complicit United States Government, When Trump got elected a year later, after being funded into power by Zionist organisations, including a 100 million dollar donation my Miriam Adelson, an ultra-Zionist who also funds the IDF and illegal West bank settlements, he and his MAGA (Make Authoritarianism Great Again) right wing base were only too happy to support an even more pro-Israeli stance.

Under Trump’s leadership, Washington DC, became, de facto, the Israeli government’s overseas office. With Trump’s entire government comprised of Zionist zealots, it was inevitable that America would begin to feel the heavy hand of totalitarianism get a choke hold on their freedoms.

Donald Trump, puppet of the Israeli regime. (image CNN)

With the lies surrounding October 7th still being propagated by the Zionist American media, it was the opportune time to propose legislation that would begin to erode the freedoms of anyone that dared to question the psychopathic Israeli regime. The first to be targeted were universities, long seen as bastions of left-wing ideology. They were threatened with having funding withdrawn if they allowed pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses. Foreign students who attended them were threatened with deportation and the police, as usual, resorted to brutality against demonstrators to enforce the evisceration of the first amendment. This was all initiated within two weeks of Trump’s inauguration.

Even before Trump was elected, the Zionist media in America were begging for more action to be taken against Palestinian protestors and universities that allowed the protests to occur. See my article of May 2024 entitled ‘The Zionist Media’. Trump simply did what they asked.

Prior to Trumps’ election, his MAGA supporter base were all about upholding the constitution and promoting freedom. Suddenly the basic freedom of the right to protest was being threatened and they no longer cared because it wasn’t aimed at them.

Bidens’ regime, like every American presidency before him, supplied arms to Israel. Trump, however, took it to a whole new level. Biden had put a halt on the supply of 2000 pound bombs to Israel. Trump overturned this in January this year, even though it was clear by this stage to everyone that Israel was indulging in genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Then in June he ordered his military to bomb Iran at the behest of Netanyahu. His MAGA base, who had been so staunchly against getting involved in wars and had called Trump the ‘President of Peace,’ suddenly thought that murdering people on foreign shores would Make America Great Again.

Then came Charlie Kirk. Whatever you believe about Kirks’ death or otherwise, it should be clear that the only version you can’t believe is the official narrative which is so preposterous it is laughable. There are numerous Substack pages dissecting and destroying the official story and videos of the shooting where AI has clearly been used for whatever reason and the discrepancies are obvious. What made the whole official story even more ridiculous is when Kash Patel, the FBI director, when asked by a reporter about a note Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer, supposedly left. He said there was a note written by Robinson that basically said if he had the opportunity, he was going to kill Kirk. When asked where the note was, Patel admitted the note had been destroyed -

“We have since learned the note - even though it was destroyed - we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what the note said because our aggressive interview posture at the FBI,”

This the same Kash Patel who only a few days ago said there was no Epstein list and there is no evidence Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein trafficked anyone to anybody. So, we can obviously believe him.

Kash Patel, head of the FBI, who despite his own organisation having thousands of hours of blackmail footage taken by Epstein says there is no client list an denies any trafficking took place. (Image Wikipedia)

Then we have the problem that initially they couldn’t find the bullet that shot Kirk and there was no exit wound. Well, that has now been solved, ten days after the event, if you can believe Andrew Kolvet, producer of the Charlie Kirk Show and, if you do believe him, then you will also believe in unicorns , the tooth fairy, and that vaccines are totally safe an effective. Kolvet said that the bullet was actually found in Kirk’s neck, despite the fact that this calibre of bullet is used to shoot elk and there would always be an exit wound if a human was shot with it. Kolvet quotes the surgeon who operated on Kirk as saying –

“It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed.”

“His bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too.”

Yes, Charlie Kirk was, in fact, superman whose amazing physique stopped the bullet from exiting into the crowd. Kolvet said that ‘Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him. Remarkable. Miraculous.’

Some people have actually called for Charlie Kirk to be made a saint!

The most interesting take on the Charlie Kirk ‘murder’ is from the Grayzone website. Kirk was a staunch Zionist but had recently begun to have doubts about Israel. The Grayzone noted that a month before his assassination, Kirk was instructed to attend a meeting organised by a pro-Israeli billionaire and attended by numerous influential Zionists. At this meeting, witnesses said Kirk was reprimanded because he had recently begun to be more critical of Israel. He had guests critical of the regime at his speaking platforms. He also made a statement hinting that October 7th may have been allowed to happen and that Epstein was a Mossad asset.

Charlie Kirk, the Zionist who began to openly criticise Israel just before his assassination. (Image Wikipedia)

According to the Grayzone, Netanyahu had offered to fund his TPUSA events but Kirk refused. He also refused an invite to go to Israel to see Netanyahu. It has been claimed by others that a close friend of Kirk said he had told him he feared Mossad were going to kill him.

Whatever the truth, the ‘death’ of Kirk was used to trigger the American right. Almost immediately it was blamed on left wing extremists. Right wing pundits and politicians demanded that anyone mocking Kirk’s death should be imprisoned. It was suggested that they should have their driving licenses revoked and their passports confiscated and all left-wing institutions, who, of course, are likely to be very critical of Israel, should be shut down. Numerous people were sacked from their jobs for either mocking his deaths or making disparaging comments about him. Vice president Vance a rabid Zionist, suggested investigating ‘uncivil’ speech critical of Kirk or disrespectful of his memory or legacy.

Vance said –

“The First Amendment protects a lot of very ugly speech but if you celebrate … Charlie Kirk’s death, you should not be protected from being fired for being a disgusting person.”

Vice President JD Vance, an Ultra Zionist who wants to fire anyone who says anything he doesn’t agree with. (image Wikipedia)

Attorney general Pam Bondi also said they would target hate speech.

Mocking someone’s death is not a very pleasant thing to do but it is allowable under America’s First Amendment but here were all the right-wing supporters of free speech wanting to arrest and persecute people for exercising that right.

Late night tv show host Jimmy Kimmel was axed after merely saying the MAGA crowd were using his death to political advantage – which is obviously true. His show has now been re-instated but only after he issued apologies for what he said. Trump himself has called for the sacking of other tv night show hosts that are critical off him.

The CEOs of various social media platforms, all of which are deemed to be left-wing, have been summed to congress to explain what they are doing about radicalisation on their sites after the Charlie Kirk murder and yet Musk was not. That is despite the fact that the home page on X is nearly 100% Zionist propaganda, genocide denial and extreme anti-Muslim rhetoric.

It is obvious in the USA that a purge has now begun to remove or silence anyone and everyone which is critical of MAGA, Trump’s government or Israel. The fact that the US now controls Tik-Tok content in America and the company has now put the American Zionist, Erica Mindel, who previously worked for the US State Department and Israeli military, as its Public Policy Manager for Hate Speech, primarily to combat antisemitism, tells you all you need to know about how far they intend to go to censor all anti-Israeli speech.

In the UK, the trigger is immigration. Millions of people in Britain are legitimately concerned by unregulated immigration but they are being used by dangerous elements of the right. Tommy Robinson is at the core of this manipulation. He frequently brings up the subject of Pakistani rape gangs, which, indeed, is true. Thousands of British girls have been raped at the hands of Pakistani grooming gangs and the government, both conservative and Labour, failed to deal with it. This has been known for years. However, if Robinson is so concerned with children’s well-being, why is he a staunch Zionist and therefore a supporter of the mass murder of children in Gaza?

Tommy Robinson, the plastic patriot, whose sole allegiance is to Israel.(image Wikipedia)

Perhaps a look at his background may answer that question. The rapper and political commentator Lowkey has shown Robinson’s deep ties to Israel. Robinson founded the English Defence League, an anti-Islamic protest group, in 2009. The EDL was formed around a number of football hooligan firms. Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, chose his new name as a homage to the leader of one of those hooligan groups. He has eleven convictions under his real name including four for violent crimes and one for fraud.

The EDL’s co-founder Paul Ray, worked for Israeli intelligence and had previously infiltrated a pro-Palestinian group and passed on information to various intelligence services. The EDL, a supposed English patriot movement, was registered in Companies House by a former member of the IDF, Roberta Moore. Moore has been photographed with Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin who has called for the complete annihilation of all human life in Gaza. The EDL was then changed to the Jewish Defence League and then the English and Jewish Defence League.

The Jewish Defence League in the US and Canada is a proscribed terrorist organisation. It’s founder, Meir Kahane, called for the complete ethnic cleansing of Palestine. They also have links to the mafia. In 2011 they held a rally in support of the EDL in which Tommy Robinson spoke at via skype.

Meir Kahane, founder of the Jewish Defence League that had ties to the EDL, who called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestine. (Image Wikipedia)

Here are the five principles to which the JDJ adhere-

· “LOVE OF JEWRY, one Jewish people, indivisible and united, from which flows the love for and the feeling of pain of all Jews.”

· “DIGNITY AND PRIDE, pride in and knowledge of Jewish tradition, faith, culture, land, history, strength, pain and peoplehood.”

· “IRON, the need to both move to help Jews everywhere and to change the Jewish image through sacrifice and all necessary means—even strength, force and violence.”

· “DISCIPLINE AND UNITY, the knowledge that he (or she) can and will do whatever must be done, and the unity and strength of willpower to bring this into reality.”

· “FAITH IN THE INDESTRUCTIBILITY OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE, faith in the greatness and indestructibility of the Jewish people, our religion and our Land of Israel.”

This is clearly the language of Jewish Supremacist extremists.

Members of the EDL were arrested for planning to bomb mosques in 2011 and were found to have links to Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik. Breivik repeatedly mentioned the EDL in his manifesto and once belonged to an Oslo-based offshoot called the Norwegian Defence League.

A former Israeli military trainer for the IDF, Rabbi Nachum Shifren, was a chief spokesperson for the EDL. He was also once the driver for Meir Kahane. There are photos on Lowkey’s X feed showing EDL supporters with banners saying ‘we support Rabbi Nachum Shifren’ and others with the Jewish flag flying next to the George Cross. If there is any doubt that the EDL was a front for Zionists, the fact Robinson was in the payroll of a board member of the Friends of IDF to the tune of £8,000 per month, should put those doubts to rest.

Rabbi Nachum Shifren with Tommy Robinson. (Image Islamophobia Watch)

English Defence League with poster showing support for Rabbi Shifren Image Alamy)

By his own admission, Robinson’s legal advisor is Robert Festenstein from the Board of Deputies for British Jews. Lord Rothschild was a former member of the Board of Deputies when Britain signed the Balfour Agreement and handed it over to him, thus stealing Palestine from the Arabs and creating the state of Israel.

The Board of Deputies was behind the constant fake news reports of antisemitism in the Labour party which forced out the leader, Jeremy Corbyn. It has close ties to the IDF and Israeli embassy.

Robinson has also become a fellow of the David Horowitz freedom centre. The Freedom Centre has funders that also donate to the IDF. According to Lowkey, Robinson has also received funding from the Middle East Forum, the head of which is a former employee of Israeli Minister of Defence.

A Grayzone article goes even deeper into the links between Israel and the formation of anti-Muslim right wing organisations. The article says this was accomplished –

“Through financial backing and political support by an Israel lobby centered largely in Tel Aviv and the United States, which sought to redirect the rage of the downwardly mobile European working class against Muslim immigrants, and in support of Western and Israeli military campaigns.”

A group called the Centre for Vigilant Freedom, a US organisation, founded to allegedly highlight Islam’s threat to the West, organised various anti-jihad conferences in Europe. Two of the leading figures in the CVF in England were Chris Knowles and Ann Marchini who helped fund the EDL and where at their very first meeting where Tommy Robinson was elected as its leader. Also, there was Christine Brim, the anti-Islamic, pro-Israeli head of the CVF and the staunch Zionist, Alan Ayling

Chris Knowles of the Centre for Vigilant Freedom who helped fund the EDL and other anti-Muslim organisations. (image the Socialist Worker)

Two of the speakers at one of the conferences organised by the CVF were a husband and wife who previously worked for Mossad smuggling Jewish children out of Morocco without their parents to become settlers in Israel under Operation Mural. Another was Aryeh Eldad, a member of the Knesset and rabid Zionist.

Robinson has been photographed on top of an Israeli tank holding a gun and has also been photographed wearing IDF and Mossad t-shirts and has said he would fight for Israel in a war - not Britain - but Israel.

Tommy Robinson wearing Mossad t-shirt and Israeli flag, showing you exactly where his allegiances lie. (Image Jewels on X)

It is clear that Tommy Robinson is, and always has been, working for Zionist’s interests and his allegiance is to Israel not Britain. His façade of being an English patriot is smokescreen. He is simply using it to infiltrate groups that have legitimate fears about immigration in order to spread anti-Muslim hatred and cause division. This has always been the Modus Operandi of the terrorist Zionist state - infiltrate organisations and use them to promote Israel’s interests.

Moreover, Robinson, who claims he doesn’t want any violence at his rallies has allegedly employed a former MI5 informant and IRA bomber Patrick Kelley to spy on his opponents. Also, interesting was the fact that at the recent freedom rally in London a group of New Zealand Christians were invited who chanted for the banning of Mosques and the burqa before ripping up a Palestinian flag. Strange that a group of foreigners who want to ban items of clothing and certain religions are invited to a rally purporting to be about freedom and English patriotism.

New Zealand Christians ripping up a Palestinian flag at Unite the Kingdom Rally. The new face of British patriotism. (Image Basil the Great)

There were numerous other vehemently anti-Muslim speakers at the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally, including an ex IDF member. The worst, though, was Valentino Gomez, a former Colombian immigrant now running for the US congress. Her speech basically involved calling all Muslims rapists and, of course, being a Zionist, she inevitably brought up October 7th and spouted the same, old atrocity propaganda about women being raped and children being beheaded. She even used quotes from Charlie kirk about fighting against the sword of Islam. She also used the phrase, fight or die.

Republican politician and Colombian Immigrant who once said she would ‘end Islam in Texas’. Her speech at the Unite the Kingdom rally conveyed her visceral hatred of Muslims. (Image The US Sun.)

Interestingly, Elon Musk, friend of Netanyahu, was speaking via satellite and used the exact same phrase. Both clearly used this phrase to imply that citizens have to go to war against Muslims. Musk, of course, was the person who kept putting out posts about Muslim grooming gangs in the UK just before Trump got into power to cause as much anti-Muslim sentiment as possible as I highlighted in my article Musk and the Musk and the Mashiach in January. Musk is also a big fan of Tommy Robinson and openly criticised Nigel Farage for not wanting him to join up with him in his Reform party, even pushing for Robinson to become its leader.

More evidence of Israel’s influence in stoking anti-Muslim hated in the UK became apparent with the banning of the pro-Palestinian activist group Palestine Action. The group have never advocated violence but do indulge in direct action. Their latest action, the breaking into an RAF airbase and spraying paint on planes they claimed were used to help refuel US and Israeli jets used in the continuing genocide in Gaza, was the supposed catalyst for them being banned. The fact that previous activist groups that have targeted military bases linked to other conflicts have never been proscribed but one that is clearly anti-Israel has been, is highly suspicious. More so when there is evidence that a pro-Israeli lobby group called ‘We believe in Israel’ demanded the group be banned shortly before the home secretary did so. Moreover, they falsely claimed that Palestine Action was funded by Iran, a ploy used by Zionists over and over again when they want a group critical of Israel be targeted. Within days of this claim the Home Office says it was investigating if Palestine Action was indeed being funded by Iran.

Catherine Perez-Shakdam is the current director of We believe in Israel and is also a journalist for the right wing Daily Express newspaper. She is also a founder of the Forum for Foreign Relations which focuses on ‘political and media strategies across the UK, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region.’ Other members of the forum are a former head of the SAS and former IDF soldier now working for a pro-Israeli research unit that also wanted Palestine Action’s funding to be investigated.

Catherine Perez-Shakdam of We Believe in Israel who pressurised the British Home Secretary into banning Palestine Action.

In fact, We believe in Israel have actually claimed it was their actions that led to the pro-Palestinian activist group being banned-

“This outcome is the direct result of months of sustained research, strategic advocacy, and evidence-based reporting led by WBII and our partners”.

This is absolute proof that our government is controlled by Israel. It is even more obvious when it was revealed that the U.K’s own intelligence services did not see Palestine Action as terrorist threat. The only reason why they were banned is because Israel told the UK government to do so.

So how did the UK government get the ban through parliament without any evidence that Palestine Action posed any threat?

The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, A member of the Labour Friends of Israel, set out the bill so as to make it virtually impossible to vote against it. Palestine action was grouped with two other organisations in the bill. You had to vote for all three to be banned or none. The other two were the Maniacs Murder Cult whose members were charged with planning to bomb and poison Jews in New York, and the Russian Imperial Movement another Supremacist movement based in Russia that is basically a Russian mercenary outfit, again who allegedly want to target Jews.

So, a group that have never advocated violence was basically amalgamated in the bill with two clearly violent anti-Jewish militant organisations. Obviously, the idea was to make it virtually impossible not to support the bill or be accused of being antisemitic. Proof, once again, that the UK government will bend over backwards to support their Zionist overlords.

Israel, who have recently carried out strikes in Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and Yemen, are not just a threat to Palestinians, they are a threat to everyone. They may not take direct military action against Western countries but they are infiltrating and controlling them to cause division, hatred and bloodshed. Until people on both sides of the political spectrum wake up to the Zionists’ insidious machinations, their agenda to destroy the US, The UK and other European countries will continue. Don’t let their inherent psychopathy and hatred infect the rest of us. Remember, to these Zionist, supremacist, extremists, we are all the enemy. Don’t let them divide us. Stand together against their tyranny.