Spotlight on the New World Order
Fakers on the Freedom Train
GB news in the UK was hailed by some as a real alternative when it was launched in 2021. This was mainly due it being a more right-wing organisation as…
6 hrs ago
•
Stephen McMurray
27
All Roads Lead to Transhumanism
All Roads Lead to Transhumanism Transhumanism is the ultimate form of eugenics. Whilst eugenicists want to rid society of, what they view as, inferior…
Feb 12
•
Stephen McMurray
The Climate Change Cult and the War on Your Mind - Part 4
The Government’s Grand PSYOP to Usher in the Great Reset It is now well established that the U.K. government’s SPI B, behavioural insights team used…
Feb 1
•
Stephen McMurray
1
January 2024
The Climate Change Cult and the War on Your Mind - Part 3
There is an organisation called Climate Psychology Alliance. Again, they wish to use their expertise in the field of psychology to nudge people into…
Jan 25
•
Stephen McMurray
1
The Climate Change Cult and the War on Your Mind - Part 2
Climate Psychologists and Their Campaign of Fear The most disturbing finding though comes when looking at the current Executive Director of Climate…
Jan 18
•
Stephen McMurray
1
The Climate Change Cult and the War on Your Mind
I originally wrote this article back in 2022 when Just Stop Oil were getting a lot of publicity. It was first published in the Conservative Woman…
Jan 12
•
Stephen McMurray
3
The Benefits of Boron
Boron is a mineral that is barely ever mentioned by the mainstream medical establishment and yet it has so many beneficial roles within the body. It is…
Jan 4
•
Stephen McMurray
December 2023
Under Snowglow
As the festive period approaches, it is time to put the horrors of the world to one side for a while. With that in mind, I publish below a Christmas…
Dec 21, 2023
•
Stephen McMurray
Daisy Day
(Remembering the animal victims of war)
Dec 20, 2023
•
Stephen McMurray
1
Is Rishi Under the Influence (part 2)
As noted in part one, various Friends of COP26 have links to the UK government, but there is another group of Net Zero promoters linked to the UK…
Dec 19, 2023
•
Stephen McMurray
Is Rishi Under the Influence (part 1)
COP28 has just ended. Another extravaganza of hypocrisy, where mega-yacht, private plane, multiple house-owning billionaires and their minions…
Dec 14, 2023
•
Stephen McMurray
Different Rules for Different Monsters
Below is a list of British serial killers, the number of deaths due to their actions and their punishment. Harold ShipmanThanks for reading Spotlight on…
Dec 7, 2023
•
Stephen McMurray
2
